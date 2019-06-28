Jess Philips: Corbyn Must Withdraw The Whip From Chris Williamson "As A Matter Of Principle"

28 June 2019, 16:09

Labour's Jess Phillips is the MP for Birmingham Yardley
Labour's Jess Phillips is the MP for Birmingham Yardley. Picture: PA

Labour's Jess Phillips has said party leader Jeremy Corbyn should withdraw the whip from Chris Williamson - the MP at the centre of an anti-Semitism row - as a "matter of principle."

The MP for Yardley is one of more than 120 MPs and peers calling for the removal of Mr Williamson from the parliamentary party following his controversial readmission on Wednesday.

Chris Williamson was originally suspended after saying the party was "too apologetic" in the face of criticism of the way it dealt with cases of anti-Semitism.

However, Ms Phillips said he had been guilty of "a litany of offensive behaviour towards the Jewish community and those fighting anti-Semitism."

Speaking to the press, Ms Philips said: "This is a matter of principle about racism, about the Labour Party being the party of equality, the party that is anti-racist. That reputation is slipping away from us every day."

Labour MPs have launched a fresh bid to have Chris Williamson - the MP at the centre of an anti-Semistism row - suspended from the parliamentary party.

