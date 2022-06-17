Jesus could have survived crucifixion if he was armed, US congresswoman claims

Boebert said Jesus "didn’t have enough [AR-15s] to keep his government from killing him". Picture: Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

Controversial Congresswoman Lauren Boebert tried to tie Jesus Christ’s death to gun rights, implying the Messiah could have defended himself from crucifixion had he a rifle.

Speaking during an event organised by Charis Christian Centre last Saturday, the Colorado Representative said “little Twitter trolls” often challenge her about her pro-gun stance, asking if Jesus needed AR-15 rifles.

“They like to say: ‘Oh, Jesus didn’t need an AR-15. How many AR-15s do you think Jesus would have had?’ Well, he didn’t have enough to keep his government from killing him.”

She is facing a backlash for tying Jesus Christ’s death to the gun rights row in the US in the wake of the massacre of children at a school in Texas.

"They like to say, 'Ah, Jesus didn’t need an AR-15! How many AR-15s do you think Jesus woulda had?'," Boebert told those at the Family Camp Meeting event.

She then joked: "Well, he didn’t have enough to keep his government from killing him, so…"

“Lauren Boebert doesn’t understand the Christian Gospels. At all," one person responded.

"This is a woman who has not read the Scriptures,” another US analyst said.

“Nobody tell Lauren Boebert that Jesus only carried a high capacity for non-violence,” tweeted comedian John Fugelsang.

She then prayed for the death of US President Joe Biden at the same event.

"I do want you to know I pray for our president," Boebert told the supposedly Christian crowd.

"Psalm 109:8 says, 'May his days be few and another take his office'."

Former Democratic congressional candidate Russell Foster criticised her over the remarks. “So Lauren Boebert is praying for the death of President Biden at a church camp in front of the campers,” he tweeted.

“How very ‘Christian’. That she gets wooed and applause for it is even viler," he said/

Boebert also slammed Biden back in April after he called for tighter gun control in the US.

"The Second Amendment is absolute. Anyone who says otherwise is a tyrant," Boebert wrote on Twitter.