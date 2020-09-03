Jet2 cancels all flights to mainland Spain for rest of summer

Jet2 said affected customers would be able to rebook without being charged an admin fee. Picture: PA

Jet2 has suspended all its flights and holidays to mainland Spain for the rest of summer, the airline has announced.

Customers affected by the cancellations will be given the opportunity to rebook their trips without being charged an admin fee, or they can receive a refund credit note or cash refund.

The airline said it was "very disappointed" to make the decision, but was forced to do so due to the coronavirus pandemic and current quarantine measures.

It also encouraged the government to consider taking a "targeted approach" to quarantines rather than a "blanket ban".

READ MORE: Portugal and Greece remain on England's travel corridor list

Spain is not currently sharing a travel corridor with the UK, which means any travellers must quarantine for 14 days when returning home.

This is to keep the rise of Covid-19 infections under control.

In a statement, Jet2 said: "Because of the ongoing uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the current UK government advice, we have taken the difficult decision to suspend flights and holidays to mainland Spain (affected Alicante, Malaga and Barcelona) for the rest of summer 2020.

"We are obviously disappointed to be making this announcement, as we know how much our customers look forward to their well-deserved holidays in these fantastic destinations."

READ MORE: UK weekly coronavirus figures hit highest levels since end of May

The announcement on Thursday night comes just days after the travel company said it had made similar cancellations to the Balearic Islands - also for the rest of the summer.

In order to give customers more choice when rebooking their holiday, Jet2 said it had also revealed hundreds of new flights to "in-demand destinations", accounting for 100,000 more seats.

"We can assure our customers and partners across mainland Spain that we remain completely committed to these fantastic destinations," Jet2 said.

"Bookings next summer are looking strong, and we cannot wait to be back doing what we do best - working with hoteliers and our partners in these destinations to make sure our customers enjoy their well-deserved holidays."

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify