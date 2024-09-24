Pictured: Father, 40, who collapsed and died in front of his two children after falling ill on Jet2 flight to Liverpool

Chris Neill, 40, was returning from Bourgas with sons Reece, 19, and Archie, 8, when began to feel unwell during the flight. Picture: Mal Neill / GoFundMe

By Danielle de Wolfe

A passenger who died after falling ill aboard an international flight with his two children from Bulgaria to Liverpool has been pictured for the first time.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Father-of-two Chris Neill, 40, was returning from Bourgas with sons Reece, 19, and Archie, eight, when began to feel unwell during the flight.

The Jet2 plane was mid-air when it was forced to make an emergency landing, instead diverting from Liverpool John Lennon Airport to Cologne Bonn Airport in Germany.

Jet2 flight LS3214 departed Burgas for the UK shortly after 1pm local time when Mr Neill fell ill two hours into the flight.

During the flight, Mr Neill was helped by two fellow passengers and crew aboard the aircraft.

G-JZDF, Jet2 Airlines, Boeing, 737-800, on final approach to London Stansted Airport, Essex, UK on 17 September 2024. Picture: Alamy

The Boeing 737-800 plane was forced to re-route due to the medical emergency onboard, with Mr Neill helped down the steps.

Upon landing, the plane taxied to runway 8 - a remote area of Cologne Airport, at around 3:32pm (2:32 BST) according to data from AirLive.

However, as he was helped onto the runway where he was met by a medical team, the father-of-two collapsed from a suspected heart attack.

Read more: Travel chaos hits commuters for second day after flash floods and month's worth of rain falls in 24 hours

Read more: TikTok bans Russian state media accounts ahead of US election amid 'covert influence operations'

A GoFundMe has now been set up by Chris's parents, Mal and Lesley, who are hoping to raise funds to cover funeral costs.

The plane's return leg to Bulgaria was delayed as a result of the tragic incident.

Following the incident, a spokesperson for Jet2 said: 'We can confirm that flight LS3214 from Bourgas to Liverpool Johnn Lennon diverted to Cologne on Monday 16th September, due to a customer requiring medical assistance.

25.8.2025 Flugverkehr Startendes Flugzeug am Flughafen Köln Bonn. Im Hintergrund vor dem Terminalgemäude, die Silhouette Kölns mit Funkturm und Dom. Picture: Alamy

"Regrettably, we can confirm that the customer sadly passed away."

"We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the customer's family and friends at this very difficult time."

It comes after a plane mechanic has been killed after he was sucked into a Boeing jet engine while retrieving his tool.

The Iranian technician was carrying out routine maintenance when the incident occurred at Cabahar Konarak airport in southern Iran.

The engine on the right wing of the plane was being tested when the cover flaps opened.