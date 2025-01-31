Jewellery store manager who took his own life after £1.4m raid 'saw the best in most people,' mum says

31 January 2025, 19:54

Oliver White took his own life "as a direct result" of the robbery.
Oliver White took his own life "as a direct result" of the robbery. Picture: Social media

By Josef Al Shemary

A "proud" jewellery store manager who killed himself after being the victim of a £1.38 million robbery "saw the best in most people", his mother told jurors.

Junior Kunu, 30, and Mannix Pedro, 37, are charged with conspiring with others to commit the robbery after watches worth more than £1.38 million were stolen from the south-west London jewellery store last year.

More than 70 "high-value" watches were taken from the 247 Kettles shop in Richmond on May 25, their trial at Woolwich Crown Court was told.

Office manager Oliver White, 27, was put in a headlock and tied up during the robbery, the court heard.

Jurors were previously told that Mr White died by suicide the next day "as a direct result" of the incident.

The victim's mother, Amy Keane, described him as a "really hardworking young man" as she gave evidence at the defendants' trial at Woolwich Crown Court on Friday.

Oliver White with his partner
Oliver White with his partner. Picture: Instagram

The court previously heard Mr White tried to transfer £14,000 of his own savings to his bosses after the robbery.

Ms Keane told jurors her son was "not extravagant with his money by any means" and would spend most weekends at home with his girlfriend.

Other members of Mr White's family shed tears in the public gallery as Ms Keane gave her evidence.

She said: "Ollie [Mr White] never touched that money. It was his future and I know he was devastated by the robbery and his friends losing so much money."

Asked by prosecutor Edward Brown KC whether she considered her son to be trusting or wary, Ms Keane replied: "Ollie was the most happy-go-lucky [person] ... Everything was a lot of fun [with him].

"He saw the best in most people. He wasn't one to be wary."

Earlier, the court heard 247 Kettles had received a warning from police in February 2024 that it might be at risk of a robbery, but Mr Thornton and fellow owner Joe Riley were out of the country when the robbery took place.

None of the watches stolen in the robbery were insured, despite the business previously being a victim of theft three years earlier, jurors were told.

The store's co-owners Mr Thornton and Mr Riley also both gave evidence from behind a screen on Friday.

Tyrone Smith KC, defending Kunu, said the owners held two meetings with Mr White the day after the robbery.

Alana Dredge posted tributes on Instagram after her partner Oliver White died
Alana Dredge posted tributes on Instagram after her partner Oliver White died. Picture: Instagram

Mr Thornton had earlier said he and Mr Riley were in New York for a "business trip" when the robbery happened.

Mr Smith asked: "Were questions asked why he [Mr White] let people in who looked shady?"

Mr Thornton replied: "Yes."

Mr Smith then asked: "Was he quizzed about why he didn't press the alarm button?"

Mr Thornton again replied: "Yes."

Mr Smith was then told "Yes" when he asked Mr Thornton: "Was he quizzed about why he didn't call the police sooner?"

The KC added: "He was accused of being involved, wasn't he?"

Mr Thornton said: "No."

Mr Smith asked him: "You were at a loss to understand why he acted the way that he did, and the only conclusion you could draw was that this was an inside job, and you told him as much, didn't you?"

"No," the co-owner replied.

Mr Smith told jurors that CCTV of the second meeting, held in the store office, was no longer available and had not been seen by anyone, including the police.

Asked by Mr Smith about the contents of the CCTV footage, Mr Riley told jurors the meeting "probably would not have looked the best on camera".

He added: "At the time, emotions were high after what happened. I'm not going to say that it was a lovely conversation, but nobody blamed Ollie, from what I can remember anyway."

The court heard 247 Kettles had CCTV, panic buttons and magnetic locking doors for security measures as well as a smoke system.

The store mainly sold "high-end" Rolex models ranging anywhere from £3,000 to £60,000-£70,000 in value.

Mr Thornton told jurors the jewellery had not been insured, both when the business suffered the robbery in May 2024 and during a previous incident when it was based in Egham, Surrey, in 2021.

Asked by Mr Smith if he had told Mr White the watches were not insured, Mr Thornton said: "Yes."

Mr Riley told jurors that Mr White was "my best friend" and that he would "trust him with anything".

He said he did not return to the store for six to seven weeks after Mr White's death.

The court heard Mr Thornton had also known Mr White for more than 10 years and he considered him "definitely a good friend".

Mr Thornton said Mr White knew the procedure in the event of a robbery, that he trusted the manager and that he dealt with customers "well".

Asked by prosecutor Edward Brown KC about the meetings on May 26, Mr Thornton said they reviewed CCTV footage of the incident as they were "trying to work out a clear picture".

Asked how Mr White seemed at the meeting, Mr Thornton replied: "He was still a little bit in shock about the previous day, but other than that nothing too alarming."

Jurors previously heard Mr White was put in a headlock and tied up while the watches were stolen from the store.

Mr Brown told the court the defendants played different roles in the plot, with Kunu having entered the premises to carry out the robbery, while Pedro, who did not attend the shop on May 25, was "closely involved in the planning and execution".

Two other men said to have been involved - Michael Ashman and Kyle Bowrage - are still at large, having fled abroad soon after May 25.

Pedro, of Cobham, and Kunu, of Mitcham, south-west London, deny the charges.

None of the watches have been recovered, Mr Brown previously said.

The trial will resume on Monday.

Those feeling distressed or suicidal can call Samaritans for help on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org in the UK. In the US, call the Samaritans branch in your area or 1 (800) 273-TALK

