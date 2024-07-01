Jewish Conservative candidate screamed at and called a 'snake' during visit to mosque

1 July 2024, 16:24

The rabbi was abused on a visit to mosque
The rabbi was abused on a visit to a mosque. Picture: Twitter

By Kit Heren

A Jewish Conservative candidate for the General Election has been abused on a visit to a mosque in Lancashire.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rabbi Arnold Saunders, the Tory candidate for Bury South, was called a "snake" during a confrontation at the Bilal mosque in Prestwich, where he had been invited by mosque 'elders'.

Mr Saunders was seen on camera being yelled at by a man for over three minutes outside the mosque, with the video posted online by the North West Friends of Israel group.

The man urged him to condemn the IDF's actions in Gaza, but when Mr Saunders tried to respond, he shouted over him.

In the footage, the man can be heard shouting: "Don’t come to the house of Allah and try to engage with us when we know that when you’re in your own places you’re saying it is good that they kill the children."

Read more: Chief representative of British Jews calls for antisemitism probe into UK’s biggest teaching union

Read more: Jewish student at top London university branded a 'genocidal psychopath' for objecting to Hamas attack

He added: "We don’t want to engage with you people, we don’t want to engage with you justifiers of child killers."

Mr Saunders, who walks with a stick, is sitting down for most of the video and is surrounded by mosque-goers. Some appear to try to calm down the shouting man, none with any success.

The footage has met with an appalled response from onlookers.

Daniel Sugarman, the director of public affairs for the Board of Deputies of British Jews, called the footage "beyond disgusting".

"We all know what "these people" and "you people" means," he added.

Sunak describes antisemitism as a 'sickness' in visit to synagogue

The Campaign Against Antisemitism also condemned the abuse.

They said in a statement: "Voters have every right to make their views known – even passionately – to candidates for Parliament.

"But there is absolutely no excuse for the sort of abuse that was directed at Rabbi Saunders, which included accusations redolent of classic antisemitic tropes like the blood libel."

The Jewish Representative Council of Greater Manchester "unequivocally" condemned the abuse of Mr Saunders.

"It is unquestionably antisemitic and we expect action to be taken," they addedl

"The incident occurred following an invitation by the mosque to meet their congregants.

"As an organisation we were delighted to invite and welcome members from the mosque to our hustings. The fact he has been attacked emphasises how individuals are importing the tragic conflict taking place in Israel and Gaza onto the streets of the UK.

“This is manifesting itself in politicians campaigning in a general election being targeted, abused and unable to freely move around the constituencies they are seeking to represent.

"When politicians are unable to speak about their views in public, have meetings disrupted and their offices attacked, it constitutes a real risk to our democracy. We hope that there are no further scenes of this nature as we approach polling day."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Donald Trump

Donald Trump hails 'victory for democracy' after Supreme Court rules he has partial immunity from prosecution

Sir Keir Starmer has said that he would work with Marine Le Pen's National Rally party to resolve the small boats crisis.

Labour would work with Marine Le Pen’s National Rally party to tackle small boats crisis, Starmer says

The actor says he won't be able to continue as Sir John Falstaff in Player Kings after getting advice from doctors

Sir Ian McKellen pulls out of Player Kings tour on medical advice after stage fall

Jude Bellingham

Fears Jude Bellingham could be banned with UEFA investigating crude gesture in England win over Slovakia in Euros

Amateur detectives who flew out to Tenerife to join the search party claim to have found a "new clue"

'New clue' found by TikTok sleuths in Tenerife in search for missing teenager Jay Slater

Mrs May leaving her message at the doorbell.

'Nice to see you.. my name is Theresa May': Former PM leaves message on Ring camera while canvassing in Scotland

Exclusive
Drivers in Peckham and ISlignton are concerned over parking ticket scams.

Drivers are paying up to £120 under a new bogus parking ticket scam

Two horses from the Household Cavalry bolted through London after becoming loose.

Moment military horses wreak havoc after being spooked by bus and bolting through central London again

LBC breaks down parties' environment pledges ahead of the election

What are the major parties committing to on environmental issues?

Clelia Ditano, 25, died on Monday in Faso, Italy

Horror as woman, 25, plunges to her death after falling four storeys down empty elevator shaft

Exclusive
David Warman was one of the first on the scene of the Tavistock Square bus bombing

July 7 London terror attack hero 'homeless and living in car for eight weeks' as 7/7 anniversary approaches

Jay Slater's family have received fake ransoms

Jay Slater's family sent 'fake ransom notes' and 'mocked-up chats' by trolls over weeks-long search, detective claims

The parties have starting their final week of campaigning

Tories to be ‘all but wiped out’ in London, new dire polling suggests, as election campaigns reach climax

A one-year-old baby has died at a home in Middleton, Greater Manchester.

Baby dies after being found ‘not breathing’ at Greater Manchester home - as police launch investigation

Rishi Sunak seized on England's comeback win to insist there is still hope for the Tories

'It's not over till it's over!' Sunak seizes on England's win to insist there is still hope for Tories

The suspect filmed themselves from behind the camera pulling off different women's headscarves.

Shocking moment attacker pulls headscarves off Muslim women walking through London

Latest News

See more Latest News

Brits can expect another heatwave in the middle of July

Exact date temperatures to hit 27C in second summer heatwave as temperatures drop

Louis Tomlinson was hailed as a 'god' after he brought in a TV so festival-goers could watch the England Euro 2024 game.

Louis Tomlinson hailed a hero after buying a TV and generator from Argos so Glasto crowd could watch the football
Police at the scene on Crosby beach searching for the missing boy

Schoolboy, 14, goes missing after being separated from friends while swimming in River Mersey
An ex-Met officer has said 'things just don't add up' in the case of missing Jay Slater.

Jay Slater might not be ‘missing’ and police need to keep investigating - after search called off
James Cleverly

Labour planning to ‘change democracy to permanently keep themselves in power’, James Cleverly claims
Biden headed to Camp David with his family over the weekend

Democrats creating ‘dignified path for Biden exit’ as US President’s family gather ‘to discuss his future’
Lib Dem leader Ed Davey bungee jumps as he visits Eastbourne Borough Football Club in East Sussex, on the General Election campaign trail.

General Election LIVE: Leader of the Lib Dems Sir Ed Davey tells voters to 'take the plunge' as he bungee jumps
Beryl is now the earliest category 4 Atlantic hurricane on record

‘Extremely dangerous’ Hurricane Beryl approaching southeast Caribbean as people urged to take shelter
Marine Le Pen's far-right party has surged ahead in the first round of the French elections

Shops boarded up and barricades burned as protests erupt after far-right National Rally surges ahead in French elections
William last week flew out to Germany to watch England's 1-1 draw with Denmark

Prince William congratulates England for reaching Euro 2024 quarter final after "emotional rollercoaster" comeback

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Anne has left hospital where she was being treated for minor head injuries and concussion

Princess Anne leaves hospital following concussion treatment after being injured by horse

Officials are reportedly 'hopeful' Kate will attend Wimbledon this year.

Officials ‘hopeful’ Princess Kate will attend Wimbledon after lifting nation with appearance at Trooping the Colour
Prince Harry has spoken about his relationship with grief in new video

Prince Harry opens up about grief in emotional conversation with military charity to support bereaved children

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit