'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files

Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The FBI says it has uncovered 2,400 new files related to the assassination of President John F Kennedy.

It comes after Donald Trump signed an executive order last month calling for all files related to America’s most infamous murder to be declassified.

Following the release of the files Florida representative Anna Paulina Luna, head of the new Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, said she believes “two shooters” played a role in the 1963 assassination.

This is a long-standing conspiracy theory that contradicts the official account of events.

Many of the new files were previously unknown to be related to the Kennedy assassination, the FBI said on Tuesday.

John F Kennedy was murdered in 1963. Picture: Getty

However, they did not provide any detail as to what is contained in the nearly 2,500 new files related to JFK’s death.

Lee Harvey Oswald has long been considered to former president’s killer and is believed to have acted alone.

However, many still believe some details are being withheld from the public and questions remain unanswered.

Speaking on Tuesday, Ms Luna said: "I can tell you, based on what I've been seeing so far, the initial hearing that was actually held here in Congress was actually faulty in the single-bullet theory.

"I believe that there were two shooters."

She added: "We just want the truth - how much did the CIA know in advance?

Donald Trump pledged to declassify all files connected to JFK. Picture: Getty

"But also remember - when you only have certain information that's shared with the American people, that's when conspiracy theories happen.

"And it's in my opinion that conspiracy theories can be detrimental."

John F. Kennedy’s grandson has hit out at Donald Trump’s decision to declassify more files connected to the assassination

The move went down poorly with JFK’s family, with his grandson Jack Schlossberg saying there is “nothing heroic” about Trump’s pledge.

"The truth is alot sadder than the myth - a tragedy that didn't need to happen. Not part of an inevitable grand scheme," he wrote on X.

"Declassification is using JFK as a political prop, when he's not here to punch back."