Jill Biden breaks silence with short emotional tribute to husband Joe after he drops out of Presidential race

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Jill Biden has shared a heartfelt tribute to her husband, Joe Biden, following his decision to pull out of the Presidential race.

Her emotional message follows Mr Biden's shock decision to bow out of the Presidential race.

Reacting to the President's letter, Jill retweeted it with two red hearts.

Naomi Biden, the Bidens' eldest granddaughter, wrote a long post on X, where she said she was "proud" of her "pop," which is what the grandchildren call President Biden.

Biden, 81, who is suffering from COVID, is at his home with Jill in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where they have been locked in talks about his political future with their closest advisors.

The President has been under massive pressure from people in his party to step down since his poor performance in the debate against Donald Trump.

"While it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term," he wrote in a letter to the American people.

His family, who was an influential factor in his decision, stood by him.

Writing on X -formerly Twitter, Naomi Biden said: "I’m nothing but proud today of my Pop, our President, Joe Biden, who has served our country with every bit of his soul and with unmatched distinction. Not only has he been—and will continue to be—the most effective president of our lifetime, but he has likely already cemented himself as the most effective and impactful public servant in our nation’s history,"

"He has been at the center of, and had a material impact on, literally every single major issue that our country and world has faced for 50 years. Our world is better today in so many ways thanks to him. To the Americans who have always had his back, keep the faith. He will always have ours."

Joe Biden endorsed his Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him as the nominee.

The Democrats will nominate their candidate at their convention next month.