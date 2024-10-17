JK Rowling should be given a peerage, says Tory leadership hopeful Kemi Badenoch

Kemi Badenoch would offer JK Rowling a peerage. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Conservative Party leadership hopeful Kemi Badenoch has said she would offer controversial author JK Rowling a peerage.

The former equalities minister hailed Rowling’s hardline stance on gender, which has seen the Harry Potter author alienate many of her fans.

Rowling has “fought for so much” and needs “protection”, Ms Badenoch told TalkTV.

“They are attacked relentlessly by all sorts of oddballs and bad people,” she said.

Asked whether she would offer Rowling a peerage, Ms Badenoch said: “I would. I don’t know whether she would take it. I certainly would give her a peerage.”

Ms Badenoch, who currently leads the race to become leader of the opposition, also heaped praise on paediatrician Dr Hilary Cass, author of the Cass Review of NHS gender identity services.

Memorial Service For Former Chancellor Of The Exchequer Alistair Darling. Picture: Getty

The review, which was published in April, found gender affirming care had been directed by “ideology on all sides” and was based on “remarkably weak evidence”.

The review was condemned by many peadatritions working with those suffering with gender dysphoria.

It led NHS England ending the prescription of puberty blockers for children experiencing gender dysphoria.

Rowling’s praise for Badenoch comes after a Tory MP was slammed for saying the Conservative leadership candidate is "preoccupied with her own children" - adding "you can't spend all your time with your family" while being Leader of the Opposition.

Sir Christopher Chope said that he was backing Ms Badenoch's opponent in the contest, Robert Jenrick, whose children are "a bit older".

Kemi Badenoch is currently leading the Tory leadership race. Picture: Getty

Mr Jenrick's campaign have distanced themselves from Sir Christopher's comments - and have pointed out that the two remaining contenders both have three children.

Ms Badenoch and Mr Jenrick are vying for the support of Conservative members in their quest to succeed Rishi Sunak as Tory leader.

Sir Christopher, the MP for Christchurch told ITV Meridian's The Last Word programme that "I myself am supporting Robert Jenrick because I think he's brought more energy and commitment to the campaign, and being leader of the opposition is a really demanding job.

"And, much as I like Kemi, I think she's preoccupied with her own children, quite understandably.

"But I think Robert's children are a bit older, and I think that it's important that whoever leads the opposition has got an immense amount of time and energy."

Mother-of-three Ms Badenoch's youngest daughter is five, while Mr Jenrick also has three children.

He was challenged on his words by Helena Dollimore, the Labour MP for Hastings and Rye, and when asked by the presenter what his "concern" was, Sir Christopher explained: "I understand from talking to colleagues that Kemi spends a lot of time with her family, which I don't resent at all."

He added: "But the consequence of it is that you can't spend all your time with your family as at the same time being Leader of the Opposition."