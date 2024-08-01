JK Rowling slams 'bullying cheat' after Olympic boxer who previously failed gender test beats opponent in seconds

1 August 2024, 15:28 | Updated: 1 August 2024, 15:40

Imane Khelif beat Angela Carini
Imane Khelif beat Angela Carini. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

JK Rowling has hit out at Olympics organisers after a boxer who previously failed a gender test was allowed to compete against a female fighter and won in just 46 seconds.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Italian Angela Carini ended her 66kg clash with Algerian Imane Khelif after just 46 seconds, when two punches saw her helmet dislodged.

Carini refused to shake hands with Khelif after the fight, as she wept on the canvas with a possible broken nose.

Her coach said: "She felt pain in her nose and said to me 'I don't want to fight anymore'."

Addressing the incident, JK Rowling said the win was a "brutal injustice", adding that the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) safeguarding "is a joke".

She called for the IOC to "end this insanity" after it emerged that two boxers who had previously failed gender eligibility tests had been allowed to participate.

Read more: Olympics LIVE: silver and bronze medals for Team GB's rowers

Read more: Wednesday's winners! Team GB bag two Olympic golds in 15 minutes as Britain edges up to fourth in medal table

The gender-critical author initially said in a post on Wednesday: "What will it take to end this insanity? A female boxer left with life-altering injuries? A female boxer killed?"

On Thursday, she posted a video of the fight, adding: "Watch this (whole thread), then explain why you're OK with a man beating a woman in public for your entertainment. This isn't sport.

"From the bullying cheat in red all the way up to the organisers who allowed this to happen, this is men revelling in their power over women."

Meanwhile, Olympian Sharron Davies criticised organisers for "allowing women to be beaten up by men".

Algeria's Imane Khelif (in red) punches Italy's Angela Carini
Algeria's Imane Khelif (in red) punches Italy's Angela Carini. Picture: Getty

The fight itself had already been controversial - Khelif, who is 5ft 10, was one of two women boxers cleared to compete after being disqualified from last year's World Boxing Championships in New Delhi.

Angela Carini
Angela Carini. Picture: Getty

The Algerian was disqualified for failing to meet the necessary gender eligibility criteria.

The president of the International Boxing Association (IBA) said that his association "uncovered athletes who were trying to fool their colleagues and pretended to be women" using DNA tests.

Umar Kremlev said that the DNA tests "proved" that these boxers "had XY chromosomes and were thus excluded from the sports events."

Algeria's Imane Khelif, right, after defeating Italy's Angela Carini
Algeria's Imane Khelif, right, after defeating Italy's Angela Carini. Picture: Alamy

Speaking after Thursday's match, Carini said: "I have always honoured my country with loyalty.

"This time I didn't succeed because I couldn't fight anymore. So I put an end to the match."

Angela Carini
Angela Carini. Picture: Alamy

Her coach told reporters afterwards: "I don't know if her nose is broken. I have to speak with the girl.

"But many people in Italy tried to call and tell her: 'Don't go please: it's a man, it's dangerous for you."

Algeria's Olympic Committee has called the criticism of Khelif "baseless", and the boxer was welcomed the ring by cheers from Algerian fans.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich in a glass cage of a courtroom

Prisoner swap between US and Russia frees reporter Evan Gershkovich and others

Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan are set to be freed in the major prisoner swap between the US and Russia

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich released in prisoner swap between US and Russia

Breaking
A police unit is being set up to tackle violence across the UK follow the Southport stabbings

Keir Starmer announces 'national violent disorder unit' after wave of riots sparked by Southport stabbings

Robert Price was pronounced dead at the scene after firefighters entered the property on Oval Road North around 5:40pm on Saturday, July 27th.

Police name Dagenham fire victim as 17-year-old is charged with murder, arson

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to visit Colombia after accepting an invitation from the country's vice president Francia Márquez

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce they will visit Colombia at invitation of vice president

Huw Edwards is said to have invited a TV producer to his hotel room after Prince Philip's funeral

Married Huw Edwards 'invited young producer to hotel room after presenting Prince Philip's funeral coverage'

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Major prisoner swap involving US and Russia ‘is under way’

Carrie Underwood head and shoulders

Carrie Underwood to return to American Idol as its newest judge

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa during his inauguration ceremony at the National Sports Stadium in Harare

Zimbabwe police arrest 18 political activists in latest clampdown

The lack of toilets on the Elizabeth line has been blamed for stranded passengers attempting to evacuate the train

Elizabeth line's lack of toilets blamed for passenger evacuations after trains left stranded for hours in December

People stand outside the central bank in Prague, Czech Republic

Czech central bank cuts its key interest rate as inflation falls

Stephen Lawrence's body will be returned to the UK.

Stephen Lawrence's body to be returned to the UK from Jamaica 31 years on from his murder

Imane Khelif beat Angela Carini

Female Olympic boxer bursts into tears after being punched in the face by opponent who previously failed gender test

Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan are set to be freed in the major prisoner swap between the US and Russia

Jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich due to be released in prisoner swap between US and Russia

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda, left, shakes hands with Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Poland marks 80th anniversary of Warsaw Uprising

A vehicle drives through a flooded road caused by heavy monsoon rainfall in Lahore, Pakistan

Flooding hits Pakistan’s cultural capital Lahore after record rainfall

Latest News

See more Latest News

Activists clash with the police in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans Jamaat-e-Islami party following violent protests

Axel Rudakubana (main). Left

Southport stabbing suspect, 17, named for the first time as he appears in court charged with murdering three girls
Al-Qassam holds a celebration and a military parade to honour the families of the martyrs in northern Gaza

Mohammed Deif, the shadowy Hamas leader and alleged October 7 attack mastermind

Palestinians evacuate a body from a site hit by an Israeli bombardment on Khan Younis

Hamas military wing chief Mohammed Deif died in Gaza strike, Israel says

London, UK. 1 August 2024. A view of the Bank of England this morning.

Bank of England cuts interest rate to 5%, in first drop for over four years

Two children have been discharged from hospital following a stabbing in Southport.

Two children discharged from hospital after Southport stabbing, five more in a stable condition
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei leads a prayer over the coffins of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and his bodyguard, surrounded by men

Iran’s supreme leader prays over coffin of Hamas leader

Climate activists sitting on a tarmac at Leipzig-Halle Airport in Schkeuditz, Germany overnight

Protest by climate activists at German airport halts cargo flights

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, and his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh walking together outside a building in New Delhi

India offers £234m loan to build up Vietnam’s maritime security

Retort Close, where the dogs were seized

Woman dies after being mauled by dog in Southend, as two dogs seized from property in Essex town

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Meghan wishes Prince Harry could ‘let go’ of his lawsuits and ‘live in the moment’

Lord Fellowes has died

Heartbreak for Prince William and Harry as their uncle Lord Robert Fellowes dies aged 82

Harry has said he won't bring Meghan back to the UK because of safety fears

Prince Harry says he 'won't bring' Meghan back to 'dangerous' UK over safety fears

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit