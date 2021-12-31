Man City star Cancelo injured after burglars target his family in home raid

The star shared news of the incident on his Instagram page. Picture: Instagram @jpcancelo

By Daisy Stephens

Manchester City footballer Joao Cancelo has shared a photo of his injuries after he allegedly 'resisted' four burglars in his home.

Posting on Instagram, the 27-year-old revealed injuries to his eye and forehead and said he was "assaulted by four cowards" who managed to steal all his jewellery.

"Unfortunately today I was assaulted by four cowards who hurt me and tried to hurt my family," the Portuguese defender wrote.

"When you show resistance this is what happens.

"They managed to take all my jewellery and leave me with my face with this state.

"I don't know how there are people [with] such meanness.

The most [important] thing for me is my family and luckily they are all ok.

"And I after so many obstacles in my life, this is just one more that I will overcome.

"Firm and strong, like always."

Cancelo confirmed his fiancée and daughter were unhurt. Picture: Instagram @danielalexmachado

Cancelo lives with his fiancée Daniela Machado and their two-year-old daughter Alicia.

In a statement, Manchester City said they were "shocked and appalled" by the incident and confirmed police were investigating.

"We are shocked and appalled that Joao Cancelo and his family were subjected to a burglary at their home this evening during which Joao was also assaulted," said the Premier League club.

"Joao and his family are being supported by the Club and he is helping the police with their enquiries as they investigate this very serious matter."