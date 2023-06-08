Jodie Comer ends one-woman show early due to 'hazardous' New York air - as residents take to streets in gas masks

Jodie Comer told the audience that she couldn't breathe before being replaced by an understudy. Picture: social media

By Kieran Kelly

English actor Jodie Comer was forced to end her one-woman Broadway show early after experiencing breathing difficulties due to polluted air caused by Canada's wildfires.

The Liverpudlian actor walked off stage after 10 minutes, telling members of the audience: "I can't breathe."

Her breathing difficulties were caused by New York's air quality, which has been deemed "unhealthy" by the Environment Protection Agency.

Around 150 fires are thought to be out of control in Quebec, with smoke travelling to the US.

Ms Comer, who has won the best actress award at the 2023 Olivier Awards, was replaced by the show's understudy Dani Arlington.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Jodie Comer on stage in her one-woman show. Picture: social media

Brooklyn Bridge, New York. Picture: social media

A spokesperson for the show said: "Today's matinee of Prima Facie was halted approximately 10 minutes into the performance after Jodie Comer had difficulty breathing due to the poor air quality in New York City because of smoke from the Canadian wildfires.

"The performance was set to start again from the top with understudy Dani Arlington going on for Ms Comer in the role of Tessa."

Read More: New York blanketed by red haze due to smoke from Canadian wildfires

Read More: Huge fire engulfs Croydon block with 'children seen running from the building'

New York landmarks such as the Statue of Liberty, Brooklyn Bridge and Times Square have been blanketed by a murky haze, making it hard for residents to see.

Canadian officials have been pleading for help from other countries, including South Africa, who have sent 200 firefighters to help.

200+ South African firefighters arrive in Edmonton Canada to help fight wildfires! Listen to those voices and feel the beauty of an African soul. pic.twitter.com/apjxvOhSO7 — Emkasia.com (@Emkasianigeria) June 6, 2023

I don't even want to imagine the horror inside these wildfires in Canada if this is NYC 💔 pic.twitter.com/qCrYDz5556 — Reem ♍️🦌🌱 (@darkphoenix8309) June 7, 2023

New York's "unhealthy" air has reached as far as North Carolina and Indiana, affecting millions of Americans.

Residents with pre-existing breathing conditions have been urged to stay indoors, while others have started wearing pandemic-era face masks once again.

New York officials have told residents free face masks will be handed out.

Some residents are wearing gas masks to filter out the smoke. Picture: social media

Wildfires are common in Canada's west, but this year the east has seen significant fires - and around 150 are said to be out of control.

More than 3.3 million hectares have already burned - about 13 times the 10-year average - and more than 120,000 people have been forced to leave home.

Chibougamau, a remote Quebec town of about 7,500, was the latest to be evacuated late on Tuesday.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault said: "We're following all of this from hour to hour, obviously."If we look at the situation in Quebec as a whole, there are several places where it is still worrying."