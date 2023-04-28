Jodie Marsh slams cruel 'trolls' for making her life hell over animal abuse claims after RSPCA raid her £1m farm

Jodie Marsh was investigated by the RSPCA. Picture: Instagram/Jodie Marsh

By Emma Soteriou

Jodie Marsh has slammed a cruel "troll" for making her life hell after animal abuse claims led to the RSPCA raiding her farm.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ms Marsh said that, for the most part, "everyone is very supportive" but there was one "troll" who was "out to cause trouble".

She said it was having an effect on her career and "taking its toll".

Filming the raid of her farm as it took place, Ms Marsh admitted she had taken Mabel the meerkat to the pub, because it cries if it is left alone for too long. The meerkat, which Ms Marsh is rearing, also needs regular feeding.

"This campaign against me is taking its toll," she told the Sun.

"I have been forced to pull out of a vegan festival in Oxford this summer because of threats."

The former glamour model now runs a farm, where she also has a charity that looks after emus, llamas, goats and guinea pigs. The farm, which costs £4,000 per week to run, is funded by Ms Marsh's OnlyFans.

"I went to my local pub the Dukes Head briefly and took her with me because she cried if I left her- she was with me 24 hours a day," she previously said.

Jodie Marsh. Picture: Instagram

"No-one made a fuss or complained about her. Everyone is very supportive but I have a troll – I think it's a woman – who is just out to cause trouble," she told the paper.

"The teams looked over the rescue centre and asked about the meerkat incident."

She said the RSPCA also looked into concerns that the meerkat had a tube in its neck during their two hour investigation.

Ms Marsh said the tube was helping save Mabel's life as it was feeding the meerkat.

Mabel the meerkat. Picture: Instagram

She was also asked about a wild muntjac deer on the farm, which she said she was caring for, after it fell into a nearby swimming pool.

Ms Marsh said on Instagram: "We have just had 2 full hours of our day wasted by the RSPCA, APHA and some woman from trading standards.

She added: "And it's all because of my obsessed lunatic stalker. They turned up here mob-handed and demanded to see our animals."

The RSPCA team. Picture: Instagram

Ms Marsh went on: "They have been here for an hour because they have had reports an emu is in distress because it has a tube down its neck.

"As you all know emu would have died if we had not tube fed her.

"The vet came round, the vet showed us what to do and we put all our time and effort into getting her better and she now eats by herself."