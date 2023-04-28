Jodie Marsh's £1 million farm investigated by RSPCA after glamour model turned farmer 'took her meerkat to the pub'

Jodie Marsh was investigated by the RSPCA. Picture: Instagram

By Kit Heren

Jodie Marsh's £1m farm was probed by an animal protection charity investigating rumours she had taken her meerkat to a pub.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Filming the incident as it took place for her Instagram account, Ms Marsh admitted she had taken Mabel the meerkat to the pub, because it cries if it is left alone for too long. The meerkat, which Ms Marsh is rearing, also needs regular feeding.

The former glamour model now runs a farm, where she also has a charity that looks after emus, llamas, goats and guinea pigs. The farm, which costs £4,000 per week to run, is funded by Ms Marsh's OnlyFans.

Ms Marsh blamed a "troll" for causing trouble and alerting the RSPCA, leading to the investigation. She said all the animals on her farm are well cared-for.

"I went to my local pub the Dukes Head briefly and took her with me because she cried if I left her- she was with me 24 hours a day," she said.

Jodie Marsh. Picture: Instagram

"No-one made a fuss or complained about her. Everyone is very supportive but I have a troll – I think it's a woman – who is just out to cause trouble," she told the Sun.

"The teams looked over the rescue centre and asked about the meerkat incident."

She said the RSPCA also looked into concerns that the meerkat had a tube in its neck during their two hour investigation.

Ms Marsh said the tube was helping save Mabel's life as it was feeding the meerkat.

Mabel the meerkat. Picture: Instagram

She was also asked about a wild muntjac deer on the farm, which she said she was caring for, after it fell into a nearby swimming pool.

Ms Marsh said on Instagram: "We have just had 2 full hours of our day wasted by the RSPCA, APHA and some woman from trading standards.

She added: "And it's all because of my obsessed lunatic stalker. They turned up here mob-handed and demanded to see our animals."

The RSPCA team. Picture: Instagram

Ms Marsh went on: "They have been here for an hour because they have had reports an emu is in distress because it has a tube down its neck.'As you all know emu would have died if we had not tube fed her.

"The vet came round, the vet showed us what to do and we put all our time and effort into getting her better and she now eats by herself."