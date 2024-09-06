Barista stole £4,000 from café customers after pocketing payments using his own card machine

6 September 2024, 10:07

Barista stole £4,000 from café customers by pocketing payments using his own card machine
Barista stole £4,000 from café customers by pocketing payments using his own card machine. Picture: alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A barista who stole £4,000 from café customers at a popular high street chain has been fined just £200 after pocketing payments using his own card machine.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Brandon Leung, 26, was found to have syphoned customers payments using a SumUp chip and pin machine purchased online for £70.

The court heard how the barista, who was employed at high street chain Joe & The Juice, was only rumbled after a customer complained that she had been charged £94 for her order instead of £42.10.

The smoothie specialist tried in vain to refund the customer in a bid to avoid drawing attention to his crimes.

However, when he was unable to, he resorted to withdrawing cash at an ATM to manually refund her.

He was later suspended after the customer in question alerted his bosses, the court heard.

Copenhagen, Denmark /05 February 2024/Joe & the juice cafe in danish capital Copenhagen.. (Photo.Francis Joseph Dean/Dean Pictures)
Copenhagen, Denmark /05 February 2024/Joe & the juice cafe in danish capital Copenhagen.. (Photo.Francis Joseph Dean/Dean Pictures). Picture: Alamy

Leung's lawyer, Ruta Mikailaite, told the court the barista had racked up a £2,000 in debt which he was attempting to pay off.

Appearing in court, Leung, of Ladbrooke Grove, West London, admitted to the fraud charges against him.

The barista, who had a past conviction for theft, avoided jail and instead was handed a 12-month community order and 120 hours' unpaid work.

Prosecutor Ellen Alexander said: “He thought he could work out an agreement with the company to pay the money off" according to The Sun.

Read more: Home Secretary sets out 'moral imperative' to smash smuggling gangs as authorities seize 40 small boats

Read more: Mothers' fury as two girls sent home on first day back to school over dyed hair

“The offence was of a sophisticated nature.“It was an abuse of position and power,” Westminster Magistrates court was told.

The barista is said to have come up with the chip-and-pin reader scam after seeing senior staff “use their own card machines” to take payments.

Following his admittance of guilt, he was fined £200 due to his lack of funds.

He was not required to repay debts to the drinks company, despite his solicitor saying he had offered to.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

EU–Russia-Ukraine-War-Military-Aid Zelenskyy

Zelensky meets military leaders in Germany as US announces more aid for Ukraine

Royton cemetery

Mass grave of more than 300 bodies including hundreds of babies and children found in Oldham cemetery

'It's a total farce': Conservative leadership hopeful Robert Jenrick hits out after Labour abandons Rwanda plans

'It's a total farce': Conservative leadership hopeful Robert Jenrick hits out after Labour abandons Rwanda plans

A worker reinforces a glass window with tape at a cafe

Southern China island province braces for powerful Typhoon Yagi

The Ministry of Justice says they are looking at 'all viable options' to tack prison overcrowding.

Prisoners could serve sentence in Estonia as Ministry of Justice considers "all options" for overcrowding crisis

Hassan Sentamu is charged with murdering Elianne Andam.

Identity of teen accused of stabbing 15-year-old Elianne Andam at bus stop revealed for the first time

Ella Harding (left) was suspended for her red hair and false eyelashes while Evie Smith (right) was excluded.

Mothers' fury as two girls sent home on first day back to school over dyed hair

Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov head and shoulders

Telegram boss makes first public comments since French authorities targeted him

An explosion is seen during an Israeli military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin

Israeli forces appear to withdraw from West Bank camp after military operation

Sir Terry Wogan's wife Lady Helen has died

Sir Terry Wogan's wife Lady Helen dies as son pays heartbreaking tribute

Climate Hottest Summer Weather

Summer record puts Earth on track for hottest year

APTOPIX Election 2024 Trump

Trump’s lawyers fight to overturn civil finding of sexual abuse

Colt Gray (left) and Colin Gray (right)

Father of US school shooting suspect, 14, arrested after 'gifting son assault rifle for Christmas'

APTOPIX Georgia School Shooting

Father of Georgia school shooting suspect arrested on murder charge

Yvette Cooper has outlined Labour's plans to 'smash the gangs'

Home Secretary sets out 'moral imperative' to smash smuggling gangs as authorities seize 40 small boats

Exclusive
Eric Pickles

Former minister Eric Pickles insists 'no one spoke to him about cladding' after being criticised in Grenfell report

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lucy Letby has reportedly hired a new lawyer

Lucy Letby 'hires new barrister' in bid to overturn murder convictions

Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden enters guilty plea to avoid tax trial months after gun conviction

Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden

Joe Biden's son Hunter pleads guilty in tax evasion case

Colt Gray

First picture of 14-year-old Georgia school shooting suspect Colt Gray

Melania Trump

Melania Trump teases bombshell tell-all memoir and promises to reveal 'the truth'

Douglas Frost, Lily Fontaine, Nicholas Eden and Lewis Whiting of English Teacher

Indie band English Teacher wins Mercury Prize for This Could Be Texas

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair believes peace in the Middle East felt more achievable when he was in office

Tony Blair believes peace in the Middle East is 'further away' now than when he was in office
A man in a dark suit and a woman with blonde hair

Prosecutors object as Hunter Biden proposes entering plea to avoid tax trial

Donald Trump and Elon Musk (AP Photo)

Trump wants to create a government efficiency commission led by Elon Musk

Jenny Hastings, the wife of Scottish rugby star Scott Hastings, is currently missing

Family of former Scottish rugby star Scott Hastings 'absolutely heartbroken' as wife Jenny confirmed missing

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William sported a beard as he returns to royal duties

Hair to the throne! Prince William reveals his beard is back after spending summer with his family
Harry has no plans to return to royal duties

Prince Harry 'won't return to royal duties unless Prince William apologises' but is willing to 'help out' if King asks
Queen Camilla Visits Bath And Wiltshire

Queen Camilla provides update on King Charles' cancer treatment during hospital visit

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit