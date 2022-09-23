Joe Biden appears to get 'lost' as he attempts to walk off stage after UN speech

Biden looks confused as he tries to make his way off stage. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

A viral video shows President Joe Biden appearing lost and disorientated as he made his way off stage while asking audience members for directions.

Biden was walking off stage at the Global Fund Conference, shortly after his speech to the United Nations in New York.

The US president seemed bewildered as he took small stuttering steps as he tried to make his way off stage. He then abruptly stops and looks around in confusion before asking people on the ground how to get off the stage.

A man then comes to the stage to address the president and thank him. Still confused, Biden looks back at the man before creeping to the edge of the stage.

Concerns over whether the 79-year-old is fit enough to be the US President have persisted throughout his time in office and leading up to his election in 2020.

In an interview with 60 Minutes over the weekend, the almost octogenarian president was asked whether he was fit enough to run again for a second term in 2024.

In the interview, Scott Pelley asked Biden: "And when you hear that, I wonder what do you think?"

Biden shot back at the suggestion and said: “watch me”.

"Watch me. And honest to God, that's all I think. Watch me. If you think I don't have the energy level or the mental acuity, then, you know, that's one thing," he said.

Biden had just come from making a speech at the United Nations in New York. Picture: Alamy

"I respect the fact that people would say, you know, 'You're old.' But I think it relates to how much energy you have, and whether or not the job you're doing is one consistent with what any person of any age would be able to do."

He added: “The proof of the pudding’s in the eating.”

The clip of Biden looking worryingly muddled went viral on social media, amassing millions of views on Twitter.

The Republican Senator from Texas, Ted Cruz, took to social media, tweeting: “Terrifying. This is our Commander in Chief.”

This is not the first time Biden’s age has been brought into question. He was accused of sleeping at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow last year, before appearing to be woken by an aid.