Calls for Joe Biden to quit after disastrous TV debate with Donald Trump, with performance labelled 'Defcon 1'

Joe Biden and Donald Trump debated last night. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

US President Joe Biden has faced calls to quit as the Democrat nominee on Friday morning after a disastrous TV debate with Donald Trump ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Mr Biden, 81, and Mr Trump, 78, clashed on a variety of issues, but it was the US President's rambling and at times incoherent performance which took centre stage on Thursday night.

He appeared to forget what he was trying to say on several occasions, and at times spoke incomprehensibly - with his own Democrat colleagues expressing deep concern in the aftermath.

This was like a champion boxer who gets in the ring past his prime and needs his corner to throw in the towel," one said as they called for Biden to step down.

David Plouffe, a longtime Democrat campaign strategist, said the debate was a "Defcon 1 moment".

He told CNBC: "They’re three years apart. They seemed about 30 years apart tonight.

"And I think that’s going to be the thing that voters really wrestle with coming out of this."

David Axelrod, who was a top White House and campaign official for former President Barack Obama, said on CNN that there was "a sense of shock" about Biden's performance.

"How his voice sounded. He seemed a little disoriented. There are going to be discussions about whether he should continue".

It would be difficult and very unusual for the Democrats to find a new nominee ahead of the convention, which begins on August 19.

The convention is when the party officially chooses its nominee ahead of the actual election in November.

Current Democrat officials and politicians have publicly rallied around Biden despite his poor performance. Gavin Newsom, the California governor whom many Democrats tout as a possible replacement, said that the party "could not be more wholly unified behind Biden".

Much of the focus leading up to the debate was on how each candidate would fare given their ages.

There were many concerns about Mr Biden's recent public appearances, while others wondered whether Mr Trump would be able to deal with his microphone being muted as the US President spoke.

But the former US President was unusually disciplined, rarely interrupted and spoke clearly.

In stark contrast, Mr Biden repeatedly stuttered and stumbled over his words and was regularly cut off by the CNN hosts.

‘I don’t think he knows what he said’

Naturally, given the ages of both Mr Trump and Mr Biden, the performance and stamina of each candidate was under intense scrutiny during the debate.

It did not take long for Mr Biden to lose his train of thought, as he suddenly started speaking about Medicare as he made a point about taxing billionaires before appearing to freeze.

Another notable aspect of the debate was Mr Biden's voice, which was clearly hoarse and seemingly strained. Biden's camp has since complained the US President has cold.

“I really don’t know what he said at the end of that sentence, I really don’t think he knows what he said either,” Mr Trump said around 20 minutes into the debate.

Towards the end of the debate, Mr Biden was asked to address concerns about his age.

"First of all, I spent half my career being criticised for being the youngest person in politics," Mr Biden said.

"This guy is three years longer and a lot less competent."

Mr Biden also points to his record, arguing he turned around a "horrible" inheritance left by the Trump administration.

Mr Trump was also asked to address concerns about his age, to which he said he "aced" two cognitive tests.

Foreign policy takes centre stage

One of the most significant parts of the debate tonight centred around foreign policy, including the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

Mr Trump clearly thought he was doing well in this part of the debate, as he repeatedly moved back onto foreign policy, attacking the Biden administration's record on both wars.

Mr Trump went on to say he will have the war "settled" in Ukraine before he "takes office", though stated that he does not think Vladimir Putin's terms are acceptable.

The Russian President says he would only end the war should his country be allowed to retain the territory it has gained during the war.

As for the war in Gaza, Mr Trump accused Biden of becoming "like a Palestinian".

"He's become like a Palestinian, but they don't like him because he's a very bad Palestinian. He's a weak one," Mr Trump said.

The US President reiterated America's support for Israel and said Hamas cannot be allowed to exist.

‘Everything was rocking well’

The debate started with a question on the economy, with Mr Biden being asked what he would say to voters who feel worse off compared with four years ago.

Mr Biden claimed he inherited a “chaotic” economy from Mr Trump.

“We had to put things back together again,” Mr Biden said, adding that things were “terrible” under Mr Trump.

But Mr Trump immediately hit back, insisting his administration created the “greatest economy in the history of our country”.

“Everything was rocking well,” Mr Trump continued.

Another key issue in tonight’s debate was abortion, after Roe v Wade (1973) was overturned in 2022.

Mr Biden said he would restore Roe v Wade if he is re-elected. Mr Trump also said he would not block abortion medication after the Supreme Court upheld the right to the medication.

It was perhaps Mr Biden’s most focused moment in the debate, but came just moments after he stumbled on Medicare.

The US President appeared to lose his thought as he was talking about taxing billionaires.

“If we finally beat Medicare,” Mr Biden said suddenly, before he was cut off.

It was an open goal for Mr Trump, who said: “He did beat Medicare. He beat it to death…he’s destroying Medicare.”

January 6 insurrection still haunts Trump

Other key issues that dominated tonight's debate included the January 6 insurrection, which is when a group of pro-Trump supporters attacked the United States Capitol Hill building.

Mr Biden said Mr Trump "encouraged" the rioters to go up to the Capitol building.

He accused the former president of taking no action for "three hours" and said then-Vice President Mike Pence "begged" him to do something.

"Instead, he talked about these people being great patriots for America," Mr Biden added.

Mr Trump defended his actions, before blaming then-House Speaker and Democrat Nancy Pelosi, as well as the DC Mayor Muriel Bowser.

He accuses them of turning down an offer of 10,000 National Guard troops to assist as rioters stormed the building.