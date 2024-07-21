Breaking News

Joe Biden drops out off 2024 US presidential race

21 July 2024, 18:57 | Updated: 21 July 2024, 19:08

President Biden Delivers Remarks On Attempted Assassination Of Former President Trump
President Biden Delivers Remarks On Attempted Assassination Of Former President Trump. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

Joe Biden has pulled out off 2024 US presidential race.

The US president, 81, confirmed that he will no longer be seeking a second term on Sunday, a move that flips the 2024 presidential race on its head.

An as-yet unknown Democrat will now take the lead as they face-off against Republican nominee Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance.

It's an unprecedented development, with Mr Biden announcing he would not step down from the race earlier in the week.

It follows widespread speculation surrounding Mr Biden's age and health ahead of a second potential 4 year term in office.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the current US president wrote: "My Fellow Americans, over the past three and a half years, we have made great progress as a Nation."

"Today, America has the strongest economy in the world. We've made historic investments in rebuilding our Nation, in lowering prescription drug costs for seniors, and in expanding affordable health care to a record number of Americans.

"We've provided critically needed care to a million veterans exposed to toxic substances. Passed the first gun safety law in 30 years.

"Appointed the first African American woman to the Supreme Court. And passed the most significant climate legislation in the history of the world. America has never been better positioned to lead than we are today.

"I know none of this could have been done without you, the American people. Together, we overcame a once in a century pandemic and the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. We've protected and preserved our Democracy. And we've revitalized and strengthened our alliances around the world.

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.

"I will speak to the Nation later this week in more detail about my decision.

"For now, let me express my deepest gratitude to all those who have worked so hard to see me reelected. I want to thank Vice President Kamala Harris for being an extraordinary partner in all this work. And let me express my heartfelt appreciation to the American people for the faith and trust you have placed in me.

He added: "I believe today what I always have: that there is nothing America can't do - when we do it together. We just have to remember we are the United States of America."

This is a breaking story

