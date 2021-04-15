Breaking News

Joe Biden expels 10 Russian diplomats over election interference and hacking

Joe Biden has announced new sanctions on Russia over alleged election interference. Picture: PA Images

By Ewan Quayle

Joe Biden has announced new sanctions on Russia, including the expulsion of 10 diplomats, in retaliation for hacking and election interference.

The measures announced on Thursday include sanctions on six Russian companies that support the country's cyber activities, in addition to sanctions on 32 individuals and entities accused of attempts to interfere in last year's presidential election, including spreading disinformation.

Of the 10 expelled, some include representatives of Russian intelligence services, the White House said.

The President used a new executive order to take the measures - the second round against Moscow after several senior Russian officials were hit with sanctions over the poising of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

President Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, explaining that the US would "act firmly" to defend its national interests.

More to follow...