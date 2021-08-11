Joe Biden has no regrets over pulling American troops out of Afghanistan

11 August 2021, 08:08

Displaced Afghans Flee To Kabul As Taliban Make Gains In Northern Provinces
Displaced Afghans Flee To Kabul As Taliban Make Gains In Northern Provinces. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

US president Joe Biden has said he "doesn't regret" pulling American troops out of Afghanistan, despite Taliban gains.

He said it was now the responsibility of the local government to defend the country.

Speaking at the White House on Tuesday, Mr Biden urged them to "fight for themselves".

"Afghan leaders have to come together," he said.

"They’ve got to fight for themselves, fight for their nation."

Washington has spent over $1 trillion in the 20 years of their involvement and lost thousands of troops, the president said.

However, the US intends to continue providing air support, food, equipment and salaries to Afghan forces.

Read more: Government advises against travel to Afghanistan due to 'worsening security situation'

Read more: Lisa Nandy: We owe a duty to people who helped UK media report from Afghanistan

Full withdrawal of US forces was ordered in April, with the last of 3,000 troops expected to be gone by 11 September. The US military mission is expected to end by 31 August.

It comes as Boris Johnson confirmed in July that remaining British troops would be withdrawn from Afghanistan as well.

The Taliban has made huge advances since forces began to retreat, with the insurgents currently in control of around 65 per cent of the nation after taking significant regional capitals.

The fall of the capitals of Badakhshan and Baghlan provinces to the north east and Farah to the west has put increasing pressure on the country's central government.

While the capital Kabul has not been directly threatened by the advance, the Taliban offensive continues to stretch Afghan security forces, having to largely fight against the insurgents on their own.

As a result, the government has been forced to withdraw from hard-to-defend rural districts to focus on holding urban areas.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Red Arrows famous smoke trails are 'going green'

Red Arrows’ red, white and blue smoke trails 'going green' to help save planet
Breaking News

British man arrested in Germany on suspicion of spying for Russia
Mateusz Morawiecki

Polish ruling party loses majority amid rift over controversial media bill
Joe Biden

US Senate approves Democrats’ £2.5tn budget in latest win for Biden
Headshot of Canadian Michael Spavor

China sentences Canadian to 11 years in case tied to Huawei

The crash took place between junctions 14 and 15 on the M1

Woman, 35, arrested after two children die in M1 crash

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Around 400 enforcement officers will be 'reminding' TfL travellers to wear masks on the Tube

'There could be fines to come' over non mask wearing on Tube TfL Commissioner warns
TfL Commissioner Andy Byford was speaking to LBC

TfL Chief pledges to 'look again' at any LTNs 'which are causing real problems'
Camilla Tominey reacts to Gavin Williamson claiming to have 'forgotten' his own A-level results

Camilla Tominey reacts to Gavin Williamson claiming he has 'forgotten' his A-level results
'Just get jabbed!': LBC's Theo Usherwood shares impact Covid has had on him

'I'd give every material possession I own to not have had Covid'
'I don't buy into the argument this year's results reflect a dumbing down of A-Levels'

'I don't buy the argument this year's results reflect a dumbing down of A-levels'
The Education Secretary claimed to be unable to remember his own grades

'Why won't you tell me?' Gavin Williamson 'forgets' own A-Level results

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London