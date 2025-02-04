Joe Biden inks deal with Los Angeles talent agency that reps Tom Cruise and Ariana Grande

President Joe Biden attends the Department of Defense Commander in Chief farewell ceremony at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall. Picture: Alamy

By Katy Ronkin

Joe Biden has signed with a Los Angeles talent agency representing celebrities like Tom Cruise and Ariana Grande - two weeks after leaving the presidency.

The former president has signed with Creative Artists Agency in a return to the company that represented him from 2017 to 2020.

Mr Biden was represented by CAA during Donald Trump's first term as president. During that time, he published his memoir Promise Me, Dad: A Year Of Hope, Hardship And Purpose.

The agency is well known for its star-studded lineup, representing celebrities like Meryl Strep and Formula 1 team Red Bull Racing.

CAA announced the signing on Instagram with a statement from its co-chairman, Richard Lovett, saying: "President Biden is one of America's most respected and influential voices in national and global affairs.

"His lifelong commitment to public service is one of unity, optimism, dignity, and possibility.

"We are profoundly honored to partner with him again."

Mr Biden has kept a low profile in the weeks following his departure from the White House having been spotted at his home in Delaware and remains in contact with former aides and associates.

This signing represents a significant step in Mr Biden's post-presidency career, as the first-time great-grandfather prepares for his next move.

He is not the only ex-president on CAA's books.

Barack and Michelle Obama are partners with CAA through their production company Higher Ground. The collaboration has resulted in a number of award-winning films and television shows.

The agency also represented former presidential nominee and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for her book projects.