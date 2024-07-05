Joe Biden looks forward to strengthening 'special relationship' as he congratulates Keir Starmer on becoming PM

US President Joe Biden has spoken to newly-elected Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Flaminia Luck

US President Joe Biden has congratulated Sir Keir Starmer and said he looks forward to "further strengthening the special relationship" with the UK.

Sir Keir Starmer officially became the UK's Prime Minister on Friday, following Labour's landslide election victory.

The newly-elected PM spoke to Joe Biden and the two leaders said they look forward to meeting at the Nato summit next week.

In a tweet on Friday evening, he said: "Congratulations to Prime Minister Keir Starmer on becoming Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

"I look forward to our shared work in support of freedom and democracy around the world, and to further strengthening the special relationship between our two countries."

A Downing Street spokesperson said: "The Prime Minister spoke to the President of the United States Joe Biden this afternoon.

"The leaders discussed their shared commitment to the special relationship between the UK and US, and their aligned ambitions for greater economic growth.

"Discussing geopolitical challenges, the leaders reiterated their steadfast commitment to Ukraine and the Prime Minister underscored that the UK's support for Ukraine was unwavering.

"The Prime Minister said he looked forward to working side by side across the breadth of the relationship, including the Aukus partnership and ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific.

"The leaders reflected on their shared commitment to protecting the gains of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement.

"The Prime Minister and President looked forward to seeing each other at the Nato Summit in Washington next week."

Keir Starmer meeting King Charles after Labour's landslide election victory. Picture: Getty

Earlier, the new PM was welcomed with his wife Lady Victoria Starmer to Buckingham Palace by King Charles, following Labour's landslide election victory.

His historic meeting with the King saw him follow Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss to become the head of state's third prime minister.

Greeting Sir Keir, the King said: "You must be utterly exhausted.

And on your knees."The newly-appointed PM replied: "Not much sleep."

The pair then sat down before continuing their conversation, with Sir Keir acknowledging how quick the change over had been.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer's first audience with King Charles

It came after Rishi Sunak was joined by his wife Akshata Murty for his final audience with the King earlier on Friday.

He resigned as prime minister and recommended the Labour leader be invited to form a new Government.