Biden planning ‘major announcement’ about his future as Obama says he must ‘seriously consider stepping down’

19 July 2024, 12:46

Joe Biden and Barack Obama worked in office together between 2008 and 2016
Joe Biden and Barack Obama worked in office together between 2008 and 2016. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Joe Biden is planning a ‘major announcement’ about his future, possibly as soon as this weekend, according to US reports.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Senior Democrats believe the US President is ‘more isolated than he has even been’, CNN reports.

Many of them believe he must abandon his campaign for a second term in office and must do so 'soon'.

“The next 72 hours are big”, one Democratic governor said recently, adding: “This can’t go on much longer.”

As a result, Mr Biden is reportedly considering a major announcement, possibly on Sunday, about his future, The Hill reports.

This may depend on how quickly he recovers from his current bout with Covid.

Joe Biden is currently self-isolating with Covid
Joe Biden is currently self-isolating with Covid. Picture: Getty

It follows reports that Barack Obama has told friends his former Vice President must ‘seriously consider stepping down’.

He joins other senior Democrats who have expressed concerns about Mr Biden’s ability to run for the Presidency once again, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Read More: Nancy Pelosi 'says Biden can be convinced to quit race', after Obama says he 'must seriously consider' stepping aside

Read More: Obama tells allies Joe Biden must 'seriously consider' presidential bid as campaign hits back at 'baseless conjecture'

Mr Biden has been under pressure following his disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump last month, in which he repeatedly froze and struggled to finish his sentences.

Since then, the President has committed a series of gaffe, including when he confused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with Vladimir Putin at last week's Nato summit.

Biden confused Zelenskyy with Putin at Nato last week
Biden confused Zelenskyy with Putin at Nato last week. Picture: Getty

He also confused his Vice President Kamala Harris with Mr Trump just moments later.

Most recently, he seemingly forgot the name of his Defence Secretary - Lloyd Austin - so referred to him as the 'black man'.

Mr Biden has spent weeks insisting he will remain in the race, but he is reportedly more 'receptive' to the idea that he may have to step down following new polling.

Read More: Hulk Hogan tears off shirt on stage at Republican national convention as he declares 'Trumpmania'

Read More: 'I'm not supposed to be here': Emotional Donald Trump recounts assassination attempt in first speech since shooting

He is currently trailing Mr Trump in a number of key swing states, which will define November's election result, including Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan.

Democrats also privately believe Mr Trump will get a bounce in the polls after he survived an assassination attempt over the weekend.

The former US President was just inches away from losing his life as a bullet scraped past his ear at a really in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

Ex-US diplomat thinks Joe Biden can 'no longer hang on'

Mr Trump was formally nominated as the Republican Presidential nominee on Thursday evening, where he gave an emotional reflection on the attempt on his life.

"I'm not supposed to be here," Trump told his supporters at the Republican convention on Thursday.

"The discord and division in our society must be healed. As Americans, we are bound together by a single fate and a shared destiny. We rise together. Or we fall apart," he said.

"I am running to be president for all of America, not half of America, because there is no victory in winning for half of America."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Zara McDermott opened up about the "extremely distressing" events that occurred behind the scenes at Strictly Come Dancing.

Zara McDermott hits back after ex-Strictly pro Graziano Di Prima claims he only kicked her once

Lee Laudat-Scott is charged with touching a boy under 13.

Former Labour councillor Lee Laudat-Scott charged with sexual assault of a child

Graham Gomm

Urgent manhunt as prisoner escapes custody at HMP Wormwood Scrubs during trip to hospital

Dominic Reid and Prince Harry

Prince Harry's charity boss quits as head of Invictus Games days after duke sees backlash over veterans' award

CrowdStrike sign and logo at headquarters in Silicon Valley

What is CrowdStrike, the cybersecurity company ‘responsible’ for global IT failure? Microsoft outages explained

Keir Starmer welcomes Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Downing Street

Starmer greets Zelenskyy as Ukrainian President becomes first foreign leader to address UK cabinet since Bill Clinton

Roger Hallam was jailed for five years over M25 protests

‘Their protests are pathetic’: Armed forces minister slams Just Stop Oil as founder give five-year prison sentence

2024 Republican National Convention: Day 4

Hulk Hogan tears off shirt on stage at Republican national convention as he declares 'Trumpmania'

Clean up has begun following the riot in Leeds

Clean-up begins after riot sweeps through Leeds neighbourhood with bus set on fire and police car overturned

Live
The outage is being felt across the world

Global IT outage LIVE: CrowdStrike outage could be ‘biggest cyber incident in history’ as GP surgeries and banks hit

A Microsoft bug has caused a huge IT update

Mass IT outage grounds planes and hits trains, banks and businesses across the world

Nadiya Bychkova has 'made a complaint against Strictly'

Strictly scandal deepens as pro Nadiya Bychkova 'makes complaint against show'

Exclusive
MPs have been subject to abuse within weeks of being elected for the first time

'Traitor, piece of s***, horrible excuse of a woman': New MPs fear attacks after receiving hundreds of abusive messages

Trump recounted the shooting on Saturday

'I'm not supposed to be here': Emotional Donald Trump recounts assassination attempt in first speech since shooting

A police car was overturned in the disturbance and a bus was set on fire

Home Secretary condemns 'shocking' riot in Leeds, after bus set on fire and police car overturned in mass disorder

Nancy Pelosi has said 'Biden can be convinced to quit the presidential race'

Nancy Pelosi 'says Biden can be convinced to quit race', after Obama says he 'must seriously consider' stepping aside

Latest News

See more Latest News

Zelenskyy is set to address Cabinet on Friday

Zelenskyy to address UK Cabinet as Starmer pledges to tackle Russia's 'shadow fleet' to squeeze Kremlin finances
Rikki Berry was shot dead in Kirkby on Wednesday

Man shot dead in Liverpool suburb named for the first time, as police release photo

Bob Newhart has died aged 94

Comedian and actor Bob Newhart, known for his work in Elf and the Big Bang Theory, dies aged 94
Starmer and Macron have had a bilateral meeting in Oxfordshire

Starmer and Macron share sorrow over Channel migrant death, as PM calls for Europe to work together to tackle crisis
A police car was overturned in the disturbance and fires appear to have been lit

Chaos in Leeds as police car overturned and bus set on fire in riot, as Home Secretary condemns 'shocking' scenes
Primary school teacher struck off after anonymous letter exposed her as £1,600-a-night escort

Primary school teacher struck off after anonymous letter exposed her as £1,600-a-night escort
The Brit drowned after being pulled away by strong currents.

British tourist drowns in front of girlfriend during Lake Como boat trip

x

Former police station - complete with holding cells and custody suite - goes on sale on RightMove
Atker used tubes of Aluminium Phosphide to exterminate bedbugs

'Desperate' woman spared jail after deadly gas used for bedbug infestation kills 11-year-old girl
Obama tells allies Joe Biden must 'seriously consider' presidential bid

Obama tells allies Joe Biden must 'seriously consider' presidential bid as campaign hits back at 'baseless conjecture'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Trump gunman researched Royal family member during planning for assassination attempt

Trump gunman researched Royal family member during planning for assassination attempt

King Charles III and Queen Camilla viewing rare Golden Guernsey Goats

Charles and Camilla present royal title to goats saved from the Nazis on visit to Channel islands
Queen Camilla left in histerics as Jersey cows get frisky during royal visit while bemused King watches on

Queen Camilla left in hysterics as Jersey cows get frisky during royal visit while bemused King watches on

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit