Joe Biden quits 2024 US election LIVE: President Biden backs VP Kamala Harris as Trump hits out at 'unfit' leader
21 July 2024, 20:25 | Updated: 21 July 2024, 20:49
Joe Biden has quit the 2024 US presidential race, instead backing Vice President Kamala Harris against Republican candidate Donald Trump.
The US president, 81, confirmed he will no longer be seeking a second term in the White House on Sunday evening, a move that flips the 2024 presidential race on its head.
Moments after announcing he was stepping down from the White House race on social media, the president took to X once again to endorse his Vice President, Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee.
It took little time for Republican nominee Donald Trump to hit back, labelling Biden 'unfit' to run.
Taking to his social media platform Truth Social days after the attempt on his life, Trump declared: "Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve - And never was!"
He added: "We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"
Barack Obama calls President Biden "a patriot of the highest order"
In a statement posted to Medium, former President Barack Obama said Joe Biden is a "dear friend" and "patriot of the highest order."
Here's the full statement:
Joe Biden has been one of America’s most consequential presidents, as well as a dear friend and partner to me. Today, we’ve also been reminded — again — that he’s a patriot of the highest order.
Sixteen years ago, when I began my search for a vice president, I knew about Joe’s remarkable career in public service. But what I came to admire even more was his character — his deep empathy and hard-earned resilience; his fundamental decency and belief that everyone counts.
Since taking office, President Biden has displayed that character again and again. He helped end the pandemic, created millions of jobs, lowered the cost of prescription drugs, passed the first major piece of gun safety legislation in 30 years, made the biggest investment to address climate change in history, and fought to ensure the rights of working people to organize for fair wages and benefits. Internationally, he restored America’s standing in the world, revitalized NATO, and mobilized the world to stand up against Russian aggression in Ukraine.
More than that, President Biden pointed us away from the four years of chaos, falsehood, and division that had characterized Donald Trump’s administration. Through his policies and his example, Joe has reminded us of who we are at our best — a country committed to old-fashioned values like trust and honesty, kindness and hard work; a country that believes in democracy, rule of law, and accountability; a country that insists that everyone, no matter who they are, has a voice and deserves a chance at a better life.
This outstanding track record gave President Biden every right to run for re-election and finish the job he started. Joe understands better than anyone the stakes in this election — how everything he has fought for throughout his life, and everything that the Democratic Party stands for, will be at risk if we allow Donald Trump back in the White House and give Republicans control of Congress.
I also know Joe has never backed down from a fight. For him to look at the political landscape and decide that he should pass the torch to a new nominee is surely one of the toughest in his life. But I know he wouldn’t make this decision unless he believed it was right for America. It’s a testament to Joe Biden’s love of country — and a historic example of a genuine public servant once again putting the interests of the American people ahead of his own that future generations of leaders will do well to follow.
We will be navigating uncharted waters in the days ahead. But I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges. I believe that Joe Biden’s vision of a generous, prosperous, and united America that provides opportunity for everyone will be on full display at the Democratic Convention in August. And I expect that every single one of us are prepared to carry that message of hope and progress forward into November and beyond.
For now, Michelle and I just want to express our love and gratitude to Joe and Jill for leading us so ably and courageously during these perilous times — and for their commitment to the ideals of freedom and equality that this country was founded on.
From LBJ to Biden: a look back at presidents who stepped aside
President Biden's decision not to seek re-election echoes several notable instances in U.S. history where incumbents chose not to run for another term:
- Lyndon B. Johnson (1968): Perhaps the most dramatic parallel, Johnson shocked the nation by announcing he would not seek re-election amid the intensifying Vietnam War and growing civil unrest. Like Biden, Johnson was eligible for another term but faced significant political challenges.
- Harry S. Truman (1952): Truman decided not to run again after a tumultuous presidency marked by the Korean War and domestic economic challenges. His decision came after a poor showing in the New Hampshire primary, similar to concerns about Biden's polling numbers.
- Calvin Coolidge (1928): Coolidge famously declared "I do not choose to run" despite being eligible and relatively popular. His decision, like Biden's, came as a surprise to many.
- Rutherford B. Hayes (1880): Hayes had pledged to serve only one term when elected, a promise he kept despite pressure to run again. While Biden made no such pledge, both decisions reflect personal choice over political expediency.
- James K. Polk (1848): Polk chose not to seek re-election after fulfilling his major campaign promises in one term. While Biden's circumstances differ, both cases involve presidents assessing their legacy and choosing to step aside.
Biden's decision adds his name to this short list of incumbents who, for various reasons, opted out of the race for another term.
Each case reflects unique historical circumstances, but all underscore the personal and political complexities of the presidency.
Rachel Johnson and Jon Sopel discuss potential running mates for Harris
Prime Minister Keir Starmer "respects President Biden's decision"
Responding to Joe Biden's decision to withdraw from the US presidential race, Sir Keir Starmer said: "I respect President Biden's decision and I look forward to us working together during the remainder of his presidency.
"I know that, as he has done throughout his remarkable career, President Biden will have made his decision based on what he believes is in the best interests of the American people."
Politicians around the world react
Former foreign secretary James Cleverly thanked Joe Biden for being “a great friend to the UK”.
John Swinney has commended Joe Biden for his “selfless” decision to end his 2024 bid for the presidency.
Irish premier Simon Harris has praised Joe Biden’s “friendship” to Ireland.
In a statement, Mr Harris said: “On behalf of the people and government of Ireland, I, as Taoiseach, would like to thank you Mr President for your global leadership and your friendship as you make your announcement that you will not stand in the 2024 US presidential election.”
Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer said Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw from the presidential race was “a true sign of leadership”.
She also expressed hope that the Democratic party finds "a suitable candidate that can take on this responsibility." Adding that "the future of democracy relies on it."
Israeli President Isaac Herzog thanked President Biden "for his friendship and steadfast support for the Israeli people over his decades long career."
Bill and Hillary Clinton endorse congratulate Biden and endorse Kamala Harris for president
Former US president Bill Clinton and ex-secretary of state Hillary Clinton have praised Joe Biden for his “extraordinary career” and endorsed Kamala Harris to be the Democrat’s nominee for this year’s presidential election.
In a joint statement posted on Bill Clinton’s X account, they said: “President Biden has capped his extraordinary career of service with a presidency that has lifted America out of an unprecedented pandemic, created millions of new jobs, rebuilt a battered economy, strengthened our democracy, and restored our standing in the world.
“Be any measure, he has advanced our founders’ charge to build a more perfect union and his own stated goal of restoring the soul of our nation.
“We join millions of Americans in thanking President Biden for all he has accomplished, standing up for America time and again, with his North Star always being what’s best for the country.
“We are honored to join the President in endorsing Vice President Harris and will do whatever we can to support her.
“We’ve lived through many ups and downs, but nothing has made us more worried for our country than the threat posed by a second Trump term. He has promised to be a dictator on day one, and the recent ruling by his servile Supreme Court will only embolden him to further shred the constitution.
“Now is the time to support Kamala Harris and fight with everything we’ve got to elect her. America’s future depends on it.”
Biden put 'his country first', says Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer
United States Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Joe Biden is "not only a great president and a great legislative leader but he is a truly amazing human being."
He added, "His decision of course was not easy, but he once again put his country, his party, and our future first.
“Joe, today shows you are a true patriot and great American.”
Donald Trump reacts
In a brief phone interview with NBC News, Donald Trump offered his reaction to President Biden dropping out of the race.
He said: "Joe Biden is the worst president in the history of the United States by far.
"There has never been a president who has done such damage to our country. From energy independence to letting in millions and millions of illegal immigrants. We will fix what he has done."
Asked if he was surprised by the announcement, Mr Trump said "he should never have been there in the first place. He should have stayed in his basement."
“Joe Biden got out before he was dragged out.” - Jon Sopel gives his analysis on Biden dropping out
Jon Sopel tells Rachel Johnson that the ‘million dollar question’ is who will replace the President as the Democrat nominee.