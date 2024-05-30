‘No one is above the law’, says Biden camp as Trump convicted in historic hush money trial

US President Joe Biden has reacted to Donald Trump's historic conviction. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

US President Joe Biden's team has given its reaction after was Donald Trump was found guilty in an historic hush money trial.

Biden's campaign communications director Michael Tyler said today's conviction shows "no one is above the law".

"Donald Trump has always mistakenly believed he would never face consequences for breaking the law for his own personal gain," Tyler said.

"But today's verdict does not change the fact that the American people face a simple reality."

"There is still only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: at the ballot box. "Convicted felon or not, Trump will be the Republican nominee for president," Tyler continued.

"The threat Trump poses to our democracy has never been greater.

"He is running an increasingly unhinged campaign of revenge and retribution, pledging to be a dictator 'on day one' and calling for our constitution to be 'terminated' so he can regain and keep power.

"A second Trump term means chaos, ripping away Americans' freedoms and fomenting political violence – and the American people will reject it this November."