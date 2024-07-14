‘Everyone must condemn it’: Joe Biden labels Donald Trump assassination attempt ‘sick’ as world leaders react

Joe Biden reacts to the assassination attempt of Donald Trump. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Joe Biden has reacted to the attempted assassination of former US President Donald Trump, saying "everyone must condemn it".

Mr Trump's right ear was caught by a bullet in a shooting at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Speaking at a press briefing in Delaware, Mr Biden said: "It's sick. Sick."

"We cannot allow for this to be happening," President Biden said.

President Biden gives a news conference after the shooting of Donald Trump. Picture: Getty

Mr Biden then said he attempted to contact his political opponent, who was being treated at a nearby hospital.

"I tried to get a hold of Donald - he's with his doctors," Mr Biden continued.

"Apparently, he's doing well. I hope I get to speak to him tonight."

The FBI has named the gunman behind the assassination attempt as as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks.

As many as eight gunshots were reportedly heard at the rally, leading to the death of one person and injuring Mr Trump.

The gunman was then shot and killed by Secret Service agents.

I am appalled by the shocking scenes at President Trump's rally and we send him and his family our best wishes.



Political violence in any form has no place in our societies and my thoughts are with all the victims of this attack. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) July 14, 2024

World leaders have been reacting to the horrific scenes, including the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who said he was "appalled" by the assassination attempt.

"We send him and his family our best wishes," Sir Keir said.

"Political violence in any form has no place in our societies and my thoughts are with all the victims of this attack."

Like Mr Biden, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was "sickened" by the shooting.

"It cannot be overstated — political violence is never acceptable. My thoughts are with former President Trump, those at the event, and all Americans," Mr Trudeau said.

There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy. Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics.… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 13, 2024

There has, of course, been plenty of reaction from within the United States too, including from a number of senior Democrats.

Former Speaker of the House of Congress Nancy Pelosi said "political violence of any kind has no place in our society".

"As we learn more details about this horrifying incident, let us pray that all those in attendance at the former President’s rally today are unharmed," she said.

Meanwhile, former US President Barack Obama said "we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt".

"[We should] use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics. Michelle and I are wishing him a quick recovery."