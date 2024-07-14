‘Everyone must condemn it’: Joe Biden labels Donald Trump assassination attempt ‘sick’ as world leaders react

14 July 2024, 07:20

Joe Biden reacts to the assassination attempt of Donald Trump
Joe Biden reacts to the assassination attempt of Donald Trump. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Joe Biden has reacted to the attempted assassination of former US President Donald Trump, saying "everyone must condemn it".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Trump's right ear was caught by a bullet in a shooting at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Speaking at a press briefing in Delaware, Mr Biden said: "It's sick. Sick."

"We cannot allow for this to be happening," President Biden said.

President Biden gives a news conference after the shooting of Donald Trump
President Biden gives a news conference after the shooting of Donald Trump. Picture: Getty

Mr Biden then said he attempted to contact his political opponent, who was being treated at a nearby hospital.

"I tried to get a hold of Donald - he's with his doctors," Mr Biden continued.

"Apparently, he's doing well. I hope I get to speak to him tonight."

Read More: Bloodied Donald Trump rushed off stage after shooting as FBI names dead gunman behind assassination attempt

Read More: ‘Much bleeding took place’: Donald Trump releases new statement after being shot at campaign rally

The FBI has named the gunman behind the assassination attempt as as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks.

As many as eight gunshots were reportedly heard at the rally, leading to the death of one person and injuring Mr Trump.

The gunman was then shot and killed by Secret Service agents.

World leaders have been reacting to the horrific scenes, including the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who said he was "appalled" by the assassination attempt.

"We send him and his family our best wishes," Sir Keir said.

"Political violence in any form has no place in our societies and my thoughts are with all the victims of this attack."

Like Mr Biden, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was "sickened" by the shooting.

"It cannot be overstated — political violence is never acceptable. My thoughts are with former President Trump, those at the event, and all Americans," Mr Trudeau said.

There has, of course, been plenty of reaction from within the United States too, including from a number of senior Democrats.

Former Speaker of the House of Congress Nancy Pelosi said "political violence of any kind has no place in our society".

"As we learn more details about this horrifying incident, let us pray that all those in attendance at the former President’s rally today are unharmed," she said.

Meanwhile, former US President Barack Obama said "we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt".

"[We should] use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics. Michelle and I are wishing him a quick recovery."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Liz Truss has reacted to her party's terrible election results

Liz Truss blames Tory election drubbing on Rishi Sunak ‘trashing her record’ before pointing finger at Tony Blair

Donald Trump was shot at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania yesterday

Bloodied Donald Trump rushed off stage after shooting as FBI names dead gunman behind assassination attempt

Donald Trump's ear was grazed in a shooting at a campaign rally yesterday

‘Much bleeding took place’: Donald Trump releases new statement after being shot at campaign rally

President Trump was shot at a rally in Pennsylvania

Donald Trump carried off stage by Secret Service after shooting at campaign rally

American XL bully

Police raid suspected XL Bully farm and arrest man as 13 dogs seized inside house with children

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has told the England team that they have "made the country proud" before their crunch Euros final against Spain on Sunday.

'Bring it home': Keir Starmer sends message to England team ahead of showpiece Euros final against Spain

spanhoe airfield near corby main runway

Pilot killed in plane crash at former RAF airfield near Corby as police urge witnesses to come forward

A child is dead and five people have been injured after a house fire in East Ham, London.

Child dead after deadly blaze that injured five which gutted east London home and needed 40 firefighters to tackle

Daniel Halliday went missing while playing in the water with his brother on June 30.

Body found in the sea confirmed to be 14-year-old Daniel Halliday who was swept away in River Mersey on June 30

A Scottish council has come under fire for handing almost 2,000 penalties in the first 11 days of its low emission zone

Scottish council under fire after handing out 2,000 fines in first 11 days of new low emission zone

Graziano Di Prima has broken his silence

Strictly Come Dancing pro Graziano Di Prima breaks silence after being 'sacked' following misconduct claims

Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Graziano Di Prima has been sacked by the BBC

Strictly Come Dancing pro 'sacked' after claims of gross misconduct towards former partner Zara McDermott

Prince William will be at the game on Sunday

‘Just one last push’: Prince William’s message to the England team ahead of Euro 2024 final against Spain

The family of the three women who were killed in a crossbow attack have said they are "devastated"

‘We are devastated’, John Hunt and surviving daughter say, after his wife and two daughters killed in crossbow attack

At least 71 Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli air strike

‘Dozens killed in air strike on Gaza humanitarian zone’ as Israel says it was targeting Hamas leaders

The Princess of Wales is set to attend the Wimbledon Men's final

Princess of Wales to attend Wimbledon men's singles final in second public appearance since cancer diagnosis

Latest News

See more Latest News

Comedian John Bishop has divided fans after announcing he will be changing the time of his gig on Sunday

Wireless Festival and Comedian John Bishop spark controversy after changing set times for England's Euro 2024 final
Joe Biden has insisted he is staying in the race

Democrat donors ‘withhold $90m unless Biden stands down’ as Obama and Pelosi ‘oppose President’s re-election bid’
Two suitcases with human remains inside were found in Bristol

Armed police arrest man, 34, at train station following discovery of human remains in Bristol and west London
Princess Anne has returned to public duties for the first time since her accident

Princess Anne 'can't remember a single thing' about horse-related accident as she returns to public duties
Tony Blair was among a star-studded guest list at the wedding of the son of India's richest man

Tony Blair, Boris Johnson and wrestling star John Cena among guests at lavish wedding of Asia's richest man
Jay Slater went missing nearly a month ago

Jay Slater ‘looked unwell’ hours before he went missing, says Tenerife nightclub waitress who ‘gave him water’
Actor Alec Baldwin reacts during his trial for involuntary manslaughter

Alec Baldwin weeps in court as judge dismisses manslaughter case against actor after fatal shooting on film set
Police have named 24-year-old Colombian national Yostin Andres Mosquera as suspect

Suspect named in manhunt as more human remains found in flat after two bodies discovered in suitcases in Bristol
Patrice Evra has been given a suspended 12-month sentence after being found guilty of abandoning his family for over two years

Man United legend Evra given suspended 12-month prison sentence after being found guilty of abandoning family
The Prince of Wales will attend Sunday's Euro 2024 final in Berlin

Prince William to attend Euro final 2024 in Berlin as England take on Spain

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess Royal has returned to public duties for the first time since her head injury

Princess Anne returns to public duties for first time since horse-related accident

Prince Harry praised the 'eternal' bond between mother and son

Prince Harry praises 'eternal bond between mother and son' as he controversially picks up award
Kate at Wimbledon last year

Wimbledon officials reveal back-up plan if Princess Kate cannot attend finals presentation

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit