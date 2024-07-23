Joe Biden seen for first time since quitting presidential race as Democrats rally behind Kamala Harris

23 July 2024, 19:26

President Joe Biden boards Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base, in Dover, Delaware
President Joe Biden boards Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base, in Dover, Delaware. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Joe Biden has been seen for the first time since announcing his decision to quit the 2024 presidential race.

President Biden was pictured boarding Air Force One in Delaware ahead of a flight to Washington DC.

The president has been self-isolating at his home in the Diamond State after testing positive for Covid.

This marks his first public appearance since his bombshell decision to exit the presidential race and endorse his vice president Kamala Harris.

Biden smiled as he climbed the steps of Air Force One, saluting workers and security staff before boarding the plane.

Read more: Joe Biden’s letter in full as he announces he’s dropping out of 2024 US presidential race

The president is set to address Americans tomorrow in a bid to provide more details on his decision to end his presidency at just one term.

Taking to X this afternoon, he wrote: “Tomorrow evening at 8 PM ET, I will address the nation from the Oval Office on what lies ahead, and how I will finish the job for the American people.”

Joe Biden has endorsed Kamala Harris ahead of the 2024 election.
Joe Biden has endorsed Kamala Harris ahead of the 2024 election. Picture: Alamy

In the wake of Joe Biden’s announcement, the Democrat Party establishment has rallied behind VP Harris, with donations and endorsements pouring in to support her campaign.

Joe Biden announced his decision to not run for re-election in a lengthy statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday.

"My Fellow Americans, over the past three-and-a-half years, we have made great progress as a nation,” he wrote.

"Today, America has the strongest economy in the world. We've made historic investments in rebuilding our nation, in lowering prescription drug costs for seniors, and in expanding affordable health care to a record number of Americans.

"We've provided critically needed care to a million veterans exposed to toxic substances. Passed the first gun safety law in 30 years. Appointed the first African American woman to the Supreme Court. And passed the most significant climate legislation in the history of the world.

"America has never been better positioned to lead than we are today.

"I know none of this could have been done without you, the American people. Together, we overcame a once in a century pandemic and the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. We've protected and preserved our democracy. And we've revitalised and strengthened our alliances around the world.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at her campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware on Monday, July 22, 2024
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at her campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware on Monday, July 22, 2024. Picture: Alamy

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.

"I will speak to the nation later this week in more detail about my decision.

"For now, let me express my deepest gratitude to all those who have worked so hard to see me re-elected.

"I want to thank Vice President Kamala Harris for being an extraordinary partner in all this work. And let me express my heartfelt appreciation to the American people for the faith and trust you have placed in me.

"I believe today what I always have: that there is nothing America can't do - when we do it together. We just have to remember we are the United States of America."

