Joe Biden sidelined as Barack Obama mobbed during White House return

Former President Obama Joins President Biden At White House To Mark Passage Of The Affordable Care Act. Picture: Getty

By EJ Ward

Joe Biden has been filmed appearing to look lost during a White House event with former President Barack Obama.

The President was mocked by Republicans after Barack Obama outshone him at a White House event, with the US president seen standing alone as his predecessor was encircled by admirers.

At one point the President appears to raise his hands in exasperation.

Watch these 13 seconds and tell me who Democrats think is President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/deRELUAsuV — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) April 5, 2022

Mr Obama was invited back to the White House by his former Vice President on Tuesday to celebrate the 12th anniversary of the launch of the Affordable Care Act.

The Republican National Committee’s Research Twitter account, among others, posted clips and characterized them as showing Biden’s unpopularity.