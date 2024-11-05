How is Joe Biden spending US presidential election night?

Joe Biden will spend election night in the White House. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Until this summer, Joe Biden was expecting to be contesting this evening's US presidential election - but now he will be spending it very differently.

Mr Biden will be at the White House on Tuesday evening, watching the events of the night unfold alongside his wife Jill Biden, aides and supporters.

He will not be taking part in any public events.

"The President will receive regular updates on the state of races across the country," an official told ABC News.

Mr Biden pulled out of the 2024 US presidential race in July, and endorsed Ms Harris.

Bensalem, United States. 05th Nov, 2024. Voters stand in line waiting to cast their ballot in the Presidential Election Tuesday, November 05, 2024 at Northampton Municipal Building in Northampton. Credit: William Thomas Cain/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

His withdrawal followed widespread speculation surrounding his age and health ahead of a second potential four year term in office.

Speculation was stokede by a disastrous debate in July, during which Mr Biden, 81, spoke incomprehensibly at times during the debate and his attention appeared to drift, sparking concerns for his mental state.

But Mr Biden said he had simply suffered a "bad episode" during the debate and there were "no indications of any serious condition".

"I didn't listen to my instincts in terms of preparing," said Mr Biden, who rejected the idea of having an independent medical assessment.

"I have a cognitive test every single day," he said. "Every day, I have that test. Everything I do. You know, not only am I campaigning, but I'm running the world.

"Can I run the 100 in 10 flat? No. But I'm still in good shape."

Mr Biden claimed Mr Trump was a "pathological liar" and claimed that disruptions from his rival had flustered him during the debate.