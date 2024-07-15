'We're not enemies': Biden calls for unity after Trump assassination attempt as he delivers rare speech from Oval Office

President Joe Biden addresses the nation from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

US president Joe Biden has called for unity after an attempted assassination attempt against Donald Trump.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mr Biden condemned the shooting in a rare Oval Office address on Sunday evening.

He said it was time to “lower the temperature” of politics as the US heads towards election day in November.

It comes after the president said he is ordering an independent security review of the lead-up to the attack.

He said he had directed the probe to be "thorough and swift", and asked the country not to "make assumptions" about the perpetrator's motives or affiliations.

Donald Trump was rushed off the stage by Secret Service agents on Saturday after multiple gunshots were fired at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Video footage from the scene shows him dropping to the ground while clutching his right ear after multiple bangs were heard ringing out.

Read more: Pictured: Man killed in shooting at Trump rally as he 'tried to shield family from bullets'

Read more: Melania Trump breaks silence after attempted assassination of husband Donald at rally

Disagreement is inevitable in American democracy. It’s human nature.



But politics must never be a literal battlefield.



We stand for an America not of extremism and fury, but of decency and grace. pic.twitter.com/E189XNKvWL — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 15, 2024

Speaking from the Oval Office, Mr Biden said: "I want to speak tonight about the need to lower the temperature in our politics and to remember, though we may disagree, we are not enemies.

“We are neighbours, friends, co-workers, citizens. Most importantly: we are fellow Americans.”

He also addressed the death of 50-year-old Corey Comperatore, who was killed during the rally shooting.

“Corey was a husband, a father, a volunteer firefighter, a hero, sheltering his family from those bullets,” Mr Biden said.

"We stand for an America, not of extremism and fury, but of decency and grace,” Mr Biden continued.

He went on to say: "There's no place in America this kind of violence, for any violence ever.

“Period. No exceptions.”

Trump recovering as suspected gunman killed following 'assassination attempt' at campaign rally

It comes after leaders from around the world condemned the shooting at Mr Trump's rally.

British PM Keir Starmer said he was "appalled by the shocking scenes".

In a phone call with Mr Trump, Sir Keir also expressed his condolences for the victims and their families.

He wished the former president and others injured a quick recovery.

A spokesperson for United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also condemned the shooting, calling it an "act of political violence".

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said there was "no justification" for such violence and wished Mr Trump "a speedy recovery".

Australian PM Anthony Albanese said the shooting was "concerning and confronting" while Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it left him "sickened".

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said: "We must stand firm against any form of violence that challenges democracy."