'We're not enemies': Biden calls for unity after Trump assassination attempt as he delivers rare speech from Oval Office

15 July 2024, 03:31 | Updated: 15 July 2024, 03:46

President Joe Biden addresses the nation from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington
President Joe Biden addresses the nation from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

US president Joe Biden has called for unity after an attempted assassination attempt against Donald Trump.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Biden condemned the shooting in a rare Oval Office address on Sunday evening.

He said it was time to “lower the temperature” of politics as the US heads towards election day in November.

It comes after the president said he is ordering an independent security review of the lead-up to the attack.

He said he had directed the probe to be "thorough and swift", and asked the country not to "make assumptions" about the perpetrator's motives or affiliations.

Donald Trump was rushed off the stage by Secret Service agents on Saturday after multiple gunshots were fired at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Video footage from the scene shows him dropping to the ground while clutching his right ear after multiple bangs were heard ringing out.

Read more: Pictured: Man killed in shooting at Trump rally as he 'tried to shield family from bullets'

Read more: Melania Trump breaks silence after attempted assassination of husband Donald at rally

Speaking from the Oval Office, Mr Biden said: "I want to speak tonight about the need to lower the temperature in our politics and to remember, though we may disagree, we are not enemies.

“We are neighbours, friends, co-workers, citizens. Most importantly: we are fellow Americans.”

He also addressed the death of 50-year-old Corey Comperatore, who was killed during the rally shooting.

“Corey was a husband, a father, a volunteer firefighter, a hero, sheltering his family from those bullets,” Mr Biden said.

"We stand for an America, not of extremism and fury, but of decency and grace,” Mr Biden continued.

He went on to say: "There's no place in America this kind of violence, for any violence ever.

“Period. No exceptions.”

Trump recovering as suspected gunman killed following 'assassination attempt' at campaign rally

It comes after leaders from around the world condemned the shooting at Mr Trump's rally.

British PM Keir Starmer said he was "appalled by the shocking scenes".

In a phone call with Mr Trump, Sir Keir also expressed his condolences for the victims and their families.

He wished the former president and others injured a quick recovery.

A spokesperson for United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also condemned the shooting, calling it an "act of political violence".

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said there was "no justification" for such violence and wished Mr Trump "a speedy recovery".

Australian PM Anthony Albanese said the shooting was "concerning and confronting" while Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it left him "sickened".

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said: "We must stand firm against any form of violence that challenges democracy."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Donald Trump was shot at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania yesterday

Gunman behind Donald Trump’s assassination attempt 'had explosives in his car' and used firearm 'purchased by father'

Prince William and Prince George at the Euro 2024 final

Prince William and Prince George put on animated display as they watch rollercoaster Euro 2024 final against Spain

Prince William offered a consoling message after England's loss

'It just wasn’t meant to be': Prince William offers consoling message after England's loss in Euro 2024 final

Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice

Amanda Abbington recalls 'tough and horrible' Strictly experience as she was left 'vomiting and crying' after rehearsals

Fans have been left in despair

Devastated England fans left holding their heads in despair after heartbreaking 2-1 defeat at Euros final

England lost to Spain in the Euro 2024 final

England's heartbreak as last-gasp Spanish goal seals Euro 2024 final defeat

Prince William and Prince George at the Euro 2024 final

Smiling Prince George attends Euro 2024 final with Prince William as England face off against Spain

Kate with Charlotte at Wimbledon

Princess Kate looks radiant in purple as she presents Wimbledon trophy at men's final

Corey Comperatore was killed during the Trump rally attack.

Pictured: Man killed in shooting at Trump rally as he 'tried to shield family from bullets'

Carlos Alcaraz has retained his Wimbledon title

Carlos Alcaraz retains Wimbledon title as he beats Novak Djokovic for second year in a row

England are facing Spain in the final

England 1-2 Spain: Heartbreak for England as Spain win Euros 2024

Melania Trump shared an emotional statement on the incident

Melania Trump breaks silence after attempted assassination of husband Donald at rally

The wife and two daughters of racing commentator John Hunt were killed at their Hertfordshire home

Bereaved racing commentator John Hunt has fundraiser set up after wife and two daughters killed

Princess Kate has made just her second appearance since her cancer diagnosis - as she prepares to bestow the Wimbledon men's singles trophy at the All England Club.

Princess Kate arrives at Wimbledon as crowd applauds for royal's second engagement since cancer shock

Donald Trump was shot at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania yesterday

‘We will FEAR NOT’: Trump urges Americans to ‘stay united’ after attempted assassination

Graziano Di Prima has broken his silence

Strictly pro Graziano Di Prima allegedly 'spat, kicked and berated' Zara McDermott before sacking

Latest News

See more Latest News

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gunshots and a defiant fist: How the first attempted assassination against a Presidential candidate in 52 years unfolded
What will following the shooting of Donald Trump?

Donald Trump shot during campaign rally: Jon Sopel explains what it means for the US Presidential race
The nation is gripped by Euros fever

England expects! Nation gripped by Euros fever as fans prepare for historic final against Spain
Donald Trump has been shot through the ear at a rally in Pennsylvania - as one bystander was killed and two others were critically injured.

Pictured: Shocking scenes as gunman shoots Donald Trump during rally leaving one bystander dead
Liz Truss has reacted to her party's terrible election results

Liz Truss blames Tory election drubbing on Rishi Sunak ‘trashing her record’ before pointing finger at Tony Blair
Joe Biden reacts to the assassination attempt of Donald Trump

‘Everyone must condemn it’: Joe Biden labels Donald Trump assassination attempt ‘sick’ as world leaders react
Donald Trump was shot at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania yesterday

Gunman behind Donald Trump’s assassination attempt is 20-year-old Republican supporter, FBI reveals
Donald Trump's ear was grazed in a shooting at a campaign rally yesterday

‘Much bleeding took place’: Donald Trump releases statement after being shot at campaign rally
President Trump was shot at a rally in Pennsylvania

Donald Trump carried off stage by Secret Service after shooting at campaign rally

American XL bully

Police raid suspected XL Bully farm and arrest man as 13 dogs seized inside house with children

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess of Wales is set to attend the Wimbledon Men's final

Princess of Wales to attend Wimbledon men's singles final in second public appearance since cancer diagnosis
Princess Anne has returned to public duties for the first time since her accident

Princess Anne 'can't remember a single thing' about horse-related accident as she returns to public duties
The Princess Royal has returned to public duties for the first time since her head injury

Princess Anne returns to public duties for first time since horse-related accident

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit