Joe Biden vows to work with Republicans in State of the Union speech ahead of expected second term announcement

8 February 2023, 03:54 | Updated: 8 February 2023, 04:09

US President Joe Biden has vowed to work with his Republican rivals in his second State of the Union address, setting out an optimistic tone ahead of an expected announcement that he will run for a second term.
US President Joe Biden has vowed to work with his Republican rivals in his second State of the Union address, setting out an optimistic tone ahead of an expected announcement that he will run for a second term. Picture: Getty

By Chris Samuel

US President Joe Biden has vowed to work with his Republican rivals in his second State of the Union address, setting out an optimistic tone ahead of an expected announcement that he will run for a second term.

Mr Biden was speaking before Congress for the first time since the GOP took control of the House of Representatives in January.

But the Democrat struck a conciliatory tone, listing the numerous bipartisan bills passed during the last two years.

The former Vice President conceded that America's democracy is bruised, but stressed that it is "unbowed and unbroken".

He said: "The people sent us a clear message. Fighting for the sake of fighting, power for the sake of power, conflict for the sake of conflict, gets us nowhere … We've been sent here to finish the job!"

But he also pointed the administration's successes and was defiant in the face of heckles and boos from Republicans.

However, there were moments of bipartisan applause over police reform and backing Ukraine resistance to Russia's invasion.

In a wide-ranging speech, Mr Biden appealed to working class voters who polls suggest are unhappy with the direction of the country, and confronted entrenched issues facing the country, including gun crime, and police brutality.

US Vice President Kamala Harris and US Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) listen as US President Joe Biden delivers remarks during the State of the Union address
US Vice President Kamala Harris and US Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) listen as US President Joe Biden delivers remarks during the State of the Union address. Picture: Getty

Rodney Wells and RowVaughn Wells, the parents of Tyre Nichols, a Black man who died three days after being beaten in a traffic stop in early January were in attendance.

Reflecting on Mr Nichols' death, President Biden said that when officers or departments violate the public’s trust, they need to be held accountable.

Also present were Brandon Tsay, hero of the Monterey shooting.

The speech marks Biden's first address to the new Republican-controlled House.
The speech marks Biden's first address to the new Republican-controlled House. Picture: Getty

President Biden made a passionate call for assault weapons to be banned, urging Congress to “do something about gun violence”.

He also called on lawmakers to codify abortion rights after the overturning of Roe v Wade, the landmark 1973 bill that enshrines rights to abortion nationwide.

However, there is virtually no prospect of that happening, due to the Republican majority in the House.

He also renewed his commitment to stand with Ukraine, and singled out the Ukrainian ambassador to Washington, a special guest at the event.

Joe Biden shakes hands with US Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as he arrives to deliver the State of the Union address.
Joe Biden shakes hands with US Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as he arrives to deliver the State of the Union address. Picture: Getty

“We’re going to stand with you as long as it takes,” he told her, but didn't offers any details on new financial or military aid for the war-torn nation.

This week the US military shot down a Chinese suspected spy balloon off the Carolina coast.

Rodney Wells and RowVaughn Wells, parents of Tyre Nichols, Brandon Tsay, hero of the Monterey, California, shooting, and Irish singer-songwriter Bono were among those in attendance.
Rodney Wells and RowVaughn Wells, parents of Tyre Nichols, Brandon Tsay, hero of the Monterey, California, shooting, and Irish singer-songwriter Bono were among those in attendance. Picture: Getty

The incident provoked a diplomatic row between the two nations, with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken cancelling a planned trip to the country.

Discussing US-China relations, Mr Biden said: “Make no mistake about it, as we made clear last week, if China threatens our sovereignty, we will act to protect our country,” a sentiment met with loud chants of "USA! USA!"

US Vice President Kamala Harris waves as US Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) looks out following the speech
US Vice President Kamala Harris waves as US Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) looks out following the speech. Picture: Getty

He also promised to tax high earners and corporations, saying “no billionaire should pay a lower tax rate than a school teacher or a firefighter”.

The commander-in-chief drew focus to positive signs for the US economy, and pitched toward the country's blue collar workers.

However, the leader of the world's largest economy faces an uphill battle.

According to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, only quarter of US adults say things in the country are headed in the right direction, and around three-quarters say that things are on the wrong track.

Joe Biden takes pictures with members of Congress.
Joe Biden takes pictures with members of Congress. Picture: Getty

His speech, before a politically divided Congress came as the nation faces economic uncertainty, and growing tensions with China among them, with questions over Biden’s fitness for an expected re-election bid.

A majority of Democrats don't want the former Vice President run again.

Mr Biden, whose senate career began in 1973, turned 80 in November and would be 82 if re-elected for a second term.

