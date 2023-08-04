Comedian Joe Pasquale rushed to hospital after being 'nearly killed' in moose antler accident

Joe Pasquale rushed to hospital after he was 'nearly killed' in moose antler accident. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe

Joe Pasquale has opened up about being 'nearly killed' in a freak accident which saw him impaled by the razor-sharp antler of a Moose.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 62-year-old comedian opened up about the near-fatal incident after he fell on the point of a moose's antler shortly after the curtain came down on the second night of his tour.

The accident took place on stage at the Embassy Theatre in Skegness lass week, with Pasquale explaining how the bone of a moose's antler dramatically stabbed him.

Opening up about the incident on the White Wine Question Time podcast, Pasquale said: "I nearly died at the weekend. I nearly killed myself, I nearly died. I really did. That close."

Speaking about his lucky escape to presenter Kate Thornton, Pasquale explained how the position of his fall in made all the difference.

Joe Pasquale took to Instagram to explain that he was 'nearly killed' in a moose antler accident. Picture: Instagram / Joe Pasquale

"In the act I have a great big pair of moose antlers and they're huge things – they've got like these huge prongs sticking on," explained Pasquale.

"And the gag is I have to put them on my head and I go 'I put too much mousse on me hair.

"But at the end of the act the curtains came down and all my props are strewn all over the stage and they bring the lights down obviously. And I'm starting to put all my props away and I literally trip over my moose head."

Sounding audibly relieved, the comedian explained how he was rushed to hospital, escaping with just seven stitches in his leg.

Read more: Sinead O'Connor's remains released to family following post-mortem after singer's shock death

Read more: Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain reveals stroke left him paralysed on one side

"My moose head's on the floor all sticking up and I'm starting to go down – I'm falling on to the moose head," Pasquale continued.

"I was going to impale myself on eight moose points right in my belly. Seriously, I was going to die.”

Recalling the moment of impact, Pasquale explained that fitness played a role in the comedians' lucky escape.

"I am 62, but I am quite nimble for a bloke of my age," he continued.

"So I had one leg on the ground, the other one's hanging out there to the right hand side, and I managed to push myself over. My torso went over the top of the moose head."