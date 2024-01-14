Newcastle star's house 'targeted by burglars' weeks after Jack Grealish and Kurt Zouma's homes broken into

14 January 2024, 12:14 | Updated: 14 January 2024, 12:20

Joelinton was injured and so could not play against Manchester City on Saturday evening. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Premier League footballer Joelinton was forced to call the police as he watched his team play on Saturday after it was 'targeted by burglars'.

The Newcastle United forward rang the police from St James' park after getting an alert on his phone to say three burglars were at his home.

Joelinton was injured and so was able to contact the police as he had been watching the game against Manchester City from the stands.

Police then rushed to his home in Northumberland shortly after 7.30pm but by the time they had arrived, the burglars had fled, The Sun reports.

Newcastle forward Joelinton. Picture: Getty

No one managed to get inside the property, though Joelinton was still left 'shaken up'.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident, with no arrests made at this stage.

Read More: Jack Grealish breaks his silence on 'traumatic' home burglary as footballer's mansion targeted in £1m gems raid

Read More: Man City boss Pep Guardiola warns players to be 'careful' on social media after £1m raid on Jack Grealish's home

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 7.30pm yesterday police received a call from a concerned homeowner who reported that three men were inside their home in Darras Hall.

“Thankfully the homeowner was not home but had received a security alert on their phone and immediately reported concerns to police.

“Police were deployed to the scene however, those alleged to be involved had fled the scene."

It comes as more and more Premier League footballers hire private security to protect their homes and families while they are away playing games.

At the end of last year, Jack Grealish's family were forced to hit panic button in their home as burglars entered their home.

Weeks before, West Ham's Kurt Zouma saw his Essex home targeted.

