Joey Barton 'shoved wife to the floor and kicked her in the head during drunken row' as 'children slept upstairs'

24 January 2025, 14:05

Joey Barton at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London, where the former footballer is accused of assaulting his wife Georgia Barton. Picture date: Friday January 24, 2025.
Joey Barton at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London, where the former footballer is accused of assaulting his wife Georgia Barton. Picture date: Friday January 24, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Joey Barton has appeared in court accused of shoving his wife to the ground and kicking her in the head, leaving her with a bloody nose.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Georgia Barton was left with a lump on on her forehead and a bleeding nose after the alleged assault by former Manchester City and Newcastle footballer.

Friends were forced to intervene in the argument between the pair, pulling Barton away from his wife, prosecutors say.

The former midfielder, 42, is accused of assaulting Georgia Barton, 38, in Kew, south-west London in June 2021, where they had been drinking with two other couples while their children slept upstairs.

The arguing had started after Barton threatened to fight his wife's brother and father, Westminster Magistrates' Court heard.

Read more: Joey Barton charged with two counts of malicious communications against Jeremy Vine and Lucy Ward

Read more: Ex-footballer Joey Barton apologises to Jeremy Vine and pays £75,000 in damages over defamatory posts

Barton pictured with his wife Georgia in 2022
Barton pictured with his wife Georgia in 2022. Picture: Alamy

"There had been a verbal disagreement about a family matter," prosecutor Helena Duong said.

Barton - who appeared in court wearing a dark coat, dark jumper, jeans and glasses - "grabbed her and pushed her to the ground and kicked her in the head", Ms Duong said.

As a friend tried to intervene, Barton "threw" him off and said "don't disrespect me", the trial heard.

Mrs Barton called the police shortly after 11pm to "report she had been hit by her husband", the court heard.

The pair had both drunk "four or five bottles of wine", a previous hearing was told.

Joey Barton
Joey Barton. Picture: Alamy

During the 999 call played to the court, a tearful Mrs Barton told the call handler: "Me husband's just hit me in the house.

"He's in the house, I'm outside."

Asked if anything similar had happened before, she said: "No, it's the first time," adding that she had been hit "in the face".

When police arrived at around 11:30pm, Mrs Barton told them: "I've been pushed down and kicked about and stuff.

"He said he was going to fight with my brother and my dad."

Joey Barton in his playing days
Joey Barton in his playing days. Picture: Alamy

A police officer asked Mrs Barton if she wanted to use an ice pack for the "bump" on her head, the court heard.

Barton was arrested at about midnight in his bedroom, where he had been asleep, and was still drunk, the trial was told.

The couple are still married and living together, the court heard.

The former footballer, of Widnes in Cheshire, was due to face trial at a magistrates' court in 2022, but the case was adjourned after Mrs Barton sent a letter to prosecutors retracting her allegations.

A judge then ordered that proceedings be paused over concerns a trial would be unfair to Barton after prosecutors said they did not plan to ask Mrs Barton to give evidence in court.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Stephen Parkinson, appealed against the decision at the High Court in London, with barristers claiming at a hearing that a fair trial could go ahead.

Joey Barton playing for Manchester City in 2006
Joey Barton playing for Manchester City in 2006. Picture: Getty

In a judgment in June, two senior judges ruled in the DPP's favour and said Barton should face a trial over the allegations in front of a different judge.

His career and life have been marked by numerous controversial incidents.

Last year, broadcaster Jeremy Vine sued him for libel and harassment over 14 online posts, including one where he called Mr Vine a "big bike nonce" and a "pedo defender" on X, formerly Twitter.

Earlier this year, he appeared in court charged with sending offensive messages to Vine and commentator Lucy Ward.

He was stripped of his QPR captaincy in 2012 having been sent off during Manchester City's dramatic final-day 3-2 win over QPR after elbowing Carlos Tevez and, as he left the pitch, Barton kicked Sergio Aguero before aiming a headbutt at Vincent Kompany.

Barton denies a single charge of assault by beating, and the trial continues.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police were called to Kingsbury Avenue, Dunstable

Pensioner arrested on suspicion of murder following death of woman in her 80s

Princess Kate has taken a keen interest in the scheme which assess how babies interact with their environment

Kate ‘delighted’ at expansion of treasured baby behaviour trial across NHS

Mother jailed for 10 year after four sons died in house blaze ‘surrounded by rubbish' while she 'went out shopping'

Mother jailed for 10 years after four sons died in house blaze while she 'went out shopping'

Anderstown, west Belfast

Miracle moment lucky home owner dodges flyaway roof tile as Storm Eowyn brings hurricane-force winds to UK

Detectives release CCTV in hunt three men seen leaving flat of 'beloved' drag queen after star found dead

CCTV released in hunt for three men seen leaving flat of 'beloved' drag queen after star found dead

Dylan Thomas, left, has been jailed for life for the murder of William Bush

Pie fortune heir jailed for 19 years for stabbing his best friend to death in 'barbaric' attack

The sentence was passed in Rudakubana's absence, with the judge declaring: "I will not continue to have these proceedings disrupted”

Southport child killer Axel Rudakubana to have sentence reviewed amid concerns it is 'unduly lenient'

Jeremy Clarkson's farm shop sells an 'extra extra large pie' for £200

Jeremy Clarkson sparks anger by charging £200 for a pie at Cotswolds farm shop

Police chiefs should be able to share trial details to stop 'social media rumour', Met police admits

Police chiefs should be able to share trial information to quell 'social media rumour', admits Sir Mark Rowley

Sara Sharif died after a horrifying campaign of abuse

Judges who oversaw Sara Sharif’s care can be named next week

Police launch murder probe after body of girl, 6, found in house with dead father

Police launch murder probe after body of girl, 6, found in house with dead father

Paul Antony Butler, 53, was located and arrested in the Liskeard area of Cornwall, which is around 20 miles from Plymouth.

Tributes pour in for ‘lovely’ uni tutor, 48, stabbed to death in horror Plymouth attack – as man, 53, arrested

Exclusive
Sir Mark's comments come after it emerged a 14-year-old boy stabbed to death on a bus was 'Grippa' - an aspiring rapper.

Met chief ‘supports’ controls on drill rap and lyrics - and all ‘material online that inspires murder’

The Southport killer joins a list of cowardly criminals who hid in their cells during sentencing.

Southport killer Axel Rudakubana joins infamous list of cowardly criminals who hid in their cells during sentencing

Exclusive
Online extremism under scrutiny: The Prime Minister calls for tougher regulations to curb access to violent content following the Southport murders.

Terrorism ‘kill guides’ shared in social media groups targeting 'loners' and people 'obsessed with violence'

Southport attack was ‘not an act of terrorism,’ Met chief Sir Mark Rowley tells LBC

Southport attack was ‘not an act of terrorism,’ Met chief Sir Mark Rowley tells LBC

Latest News

See more Latest News

Winds of up to 118mph have been recorded as Storm Éowyn batters UK

LIVE: Danger to life warning as once in a generation Storm Éowyn batters UK with 118mph hurricane force winds
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

JFK's grandson slams Trump after president orders assassination files to be made public

President Donald Trump (C) receives the Order of Abdulaziz al-Saud medal from Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud

Trump demands $1 trillion investment and a reduction in oil prices from Saudi Arabia

Storm Eowyn is battering the UK today.

Trains axed and schools shut amid 'extreme and real' threat as Storm Eowyn blasts Britain with 108mph hurricane winds
Paul Antony Butler, 53, was located and arrested in the Liskeard area of Cornwall, which is around 20 miles from Plymouth.

'Armed and dangerous’ man, 53, arrested on suspicion of murder after death of woman in Plymouth
The Met Office issued a red weather warning for wind across parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland on Friday.

Storm Eowyn hits UK: Full list of closures as Brits hit with 100mph winds and 'danger to life' warning issued
The Nashville school shooter is thought to have written a large manifesto in which he praises the work of Hitler and the Nazis, as well as American pro-Trump conservative commentator Candace Owens.

Nashville school shooter, 17, was inspired by Hitler and Candace Owens according to 'manifesto'
A deal worth around £9 billion has been struck with Rolls-Royce by the Government to help power Britain's nuclear submarines.

Rolls Royce handed £9 billion defence contract to power Britain’s nuclear submarines

Asylum seekers rush to be processed by border patrol agents at an improvised camp near the US-Mexico border

Trump sends 1,500 troops to Mexican border with plans to up army presence to 10,000 in immigration crackdown
Oliver White took his own life "as a direct result" of the robbery.

Luxury watch store manager who took his own life 'offered life savings' to bosses after £1.4m raid, court told

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has received an apology and 'substantial' damages (file image)

Prince Harry awarded 'substantial' damages as he settles privacy lawsuit against publishers of The Sun
Prince Harry attends Lord's Cricket Club to mark the expansion of the Coach Core sports coaching apprenticeship programme. The Prince, a club patron.

Prince Harry and The Sun's publisher 'very close' to settlement, High Court told

Prince of Wales meeting US President Elect, Donald Trump in the Salon Jaune room at the UK Ambassadors residence in Paris, France. A double cancer diagnosis for the King and the Princess of Wales marked a difficult, challenging 2024 for the royals.

Senior royals poised to visit Trump in bid to renew UK-US ‘special relationship’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Donald Trump has issued a flurry of executive orders since his inauguration this week

Trump moves at lightning speed to force change across America

d

Molly-Mae’s Behind it all: Is Molly’s sadness a sign that influencing has gone too far?

c

Well-designed protections don't block progress - they enable it

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News