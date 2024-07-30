Joey Barton pleads not guilty to malicious communications after 'comparing Eni Aluko to Rose West'

Joey Barton has appeared in court on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Joey Barton has pleaded not guilty to malicious communications after posting a series of tweets about former England women's footballer Eni Aluko.

The former Newcastle star, 41, appeared at Warrington Magistrates Court on Tuesday accused of conveying an indecent or offensive message between January 3 and 8.

That charge is in connection with tweets he made about Aluko, who is now a football pundit. He is said to have compared Aluko and co-pundit Lucy Ward to serial killers Fred and Rose West.

He also compared Aluko to Joseph Stalin and Pol Pot, prosecutor Joshua Sanderson-Kirk told the court on Tuesday.

Barton appeared in the dock wearing a dark checked suit and a navy shirt and tie. He spoke to confirm his name, address and date of birth to Deputy Senior District Judge Tan Ikram, as well as to elect for his case to be heard at crown court after entering a not guilty plea.

Joey Barton leaves Warrington Combined Crown and Magistrates Court Centre where he is accused of malicious communications offence. Picture: Alamy

The judge sent his case to the crown court, and he will appear at 9.30am on the 27th August.

Mr Ikram added: "I am granting you conditional bail with one condition that you will not make any mention of Eni Aluko on any social media, and that is either directly or indirectly, or by inference.

"I am imposing that condition to ensure no further offences are created.

"Make sure you are there on time please. If you do not appear, a warrant may be issued.

"You are free to leave the court."

Barton nodded at the judge as he left the court room with his defence solicitor Richard Derby.

Aluko, who played for Chelsea and England, scored 33 international goals in 102 games before retiring in 2020 and establishing a broadcasting career.

Former Manchester City and Newcastle player Barton, of Widnes, was sacked last October as League One Bristol Rovers' manager after almost three years in charge, after a run of poor results.

He previously slammed the charges, saying: "I'm up next month for 'malicious communications' charge at Warrington Mag for Eni Aluko tweets.

"Crazy times we're living in. Haven't the Police got enough on their hands?

"British system is becoming a Banana Republic. Lawfare used against its own citizens for having a dissenting voice."