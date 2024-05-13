Man who murdered woman in random slashing spree in London faces life behind bars

Johanita Dogbey was killed during the attack. Picture: PA/Met Police

By Jenny Medlicott

A man is facing life in prison after killing a woman during a series of 'random' slasher attacks on strangers in south London.

Mohamed Nur, 34, was armed with a makeshift blade when he cut the throat of Johanita Kossiwa Dogbey on May 1 last year.

Ms Dogbey, 31, had been walking alone in Stockwell Park in Brixton during daylight hours when she was attacked by a man in all-dark clothing from behind.

She died at the scene.

A post-mortem examination identified the cause of death as sharp force trauma to the neck.

Nur was arrested the following day on May 2 after being stopped by police in Brixton High Street in possession of a weapon fashioned from a piece of broken mirror.

It can now be reported that Nur previously admitted to the murder of Ms Dogbey and having a blade made from scissors on the day she was killed.

He also admitted to having had another weapon made from broken glass the following day when he was arrested.

He had denied three other slash attacks two days before Ms Dogbey's death in similar circumstances.

Johanita Kossiwa Dogbey died at the scene. Picture: Met Police

The string of slash attacks happened in quick succession in Brixton at around 11.30pm last April 29.

The first victim, Rebecca Wilkes, was approached from behind, grabbed and slashed on her right cheek, causing a 9cm cut.

The second victim, Tomasz Kmiecik, suffered a 15cm facial cut and the third victim, Katie Matthews, sustained a 6cm wound to her face.

Prosecutor Julian Evans KC told jurors: "In each case, the victim did nothing to confront or provoke the man who attacked them. Each victim was attacked without warning and for no apparent reason.

"In short, all three attacks were completely random. There is nothing to suggest that the man who carried out the attacks knew anything about any of three victims."

Johanita Kossiwa Dogbey had been walking in Stockwell Park in Brixton when she was attacked. Picture: PA

Nur was wearing a distinctive jacket and a top with a black hood pulled down over his face during the attacks on April 29 - and two days later when he attacked Ms Dogbey.

Mr Evans told jurors: "He approached her from behind, and without warning, attacked her from behind with a weapon, which caused her injury."

He added: “As far as his case is concerned, it is understood that it boils down to a simple point: identification.

"It is his case that he was not the person who carried out the attacks."

Nur, who declined to attend his Old Bailey trial, was found guilty of three charges of unlawful wounding on Monday.

Nur, who is in custody, will be sentenced on May 23.