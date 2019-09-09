John Bercow Announces He Will Stand Down In An Emotional Speech

9 September 2019, 15:53 | Updated: 9 September 2019, 16:20

John Bercow's Emotional Speech About Stepping Down
John Bercow's Emotional Speech About Stepping Down. Picture: Parliament Feed

The Speaker announced in an emotional statement that he is stepping down with Members of Parliament standing to applaud.


John Bercow has announced he will stand down as Commons speaker on 31st October at the latest.

He thanked the House and their members for their support and commended the MPs for their "perception of the public good" and said, "From the bottom of my heart, I thank them all profusely."

"This has been the greatest privilege and honour of my professional life," said Bercow.

He has served as a member of Parliament for 22 years and the last 10 years as Speaker.

At the end of his impassioned speech, he received a standing ovation.

