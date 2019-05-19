Head Of Joint Armed Forces Search For Jihadi John: John Cantlie 'Probably Dead'

A retired British Army officer who was the head of the Joint Forces effort to find Jihadi John tells LBC that captured photojournalist John Cantlie is 'probably dead'.

A former Commander Joint Forces Command, and one of the six ‘Chiefs of Staff” leading the UK Armed Forces from 2013 until April 2016 has said that one of the Isis hostages who appeared in propaganda videos for the group - the last of which was published in late 2014.

Photojournalist John Cantlie was captured by the Islamic State group in November 2012 whilst travelling in Syria with James Foley, and is now the last remaining UK hostage held by Isis.

But speaking to Maajid Nawaz, General Sir Richard Barrons said that the absence of any sign suggests he's "probably not survived".

British photojournalist John Cantlie. Picture: Getty

General Sir Richard Barrons was speaking to Maajid Nawaz with the producers of a documentary titled 'The Hunt For Jihadi John' ahead of its broadcast on Channel 4 on Monday evening.

Documentary producer Richard Kerbaj said that there was "a lot of speculation" about what has happened to captured John Cantlie.

But General Barrons added: "The absence of any sign at all suggests he's probably not survived."

