Bereaved racing commentator John Hunt has fundraiser set up after wife and two daughters killed

The wife and two daughters of racing commentator John Hunt were killed at their Hertfordshire home. Picture: Facebook/Alamy/Hertfordshire police

By Chay Quinn

The horse racing community has rallied around John Hunt after his wife and two daughters were killed in a crossbow attack - as a GoFundMe set up to support the family crosses £17,000.

John's wife Carol, 61, and two of their daughters Hannah, 28, and Louise, 25, were found fatally injured at a house in Bushey, Hertfordshire, on Tuesday.

In a statement, John and Amy said: "The devastation that we are experiencing cannot be put into words.

"We would like to thank people for their kind messages and for the support we have received in recent days.

"These have provided great comfort to us for which we are very grateful."

BHA chief executive Julie Harrington said she expected the racing community to "rally around" Hunt and a GoFundMe page has been set up with the blessing of the Hunt family by racing broadcaster Matt Chapman and Betway's head of communications Chad Yeomans.

John Hunt with his wife Carol, who died in the attack. Picture: Facebook

The page aims to raise £50,000 to support the family and on Sunday afternoon had already passed the £17,000 mark.

Writing on the page, Chapman said: "It's with a heavy heart that this GoFundMe is set up for the Hunt family after the horrific events in Bushey, Hertfordshire, on July 9.

"Carol Hunt, 61, Hannah Hunt, 28, and Louise Hunt, 25, were murdered while at the home they loved.

"They are the wife and children of much-loved sports commentator John Hunt, widely seen as one of the most talented and nicest blokes you could meet. Also a true family man. Hunty has always oozed decency.

Louise Hunt, 25, and Hannah Hunt, 28, were killed alongside her mother. Picture: Facebook

"This GoFundMe page has the blessing of John and his family. I am sure, like me, you have been left numb by what has happened.

"I want to help. What can I do? That is a question many of you will be asking and have asked John in hundreds/thousands of messages that have meant so much to those involved.

"Well, what we can do is raise as much money as possible for the Hunt family, in particular daughter Amy. On the back of the horror, I know John would so dearly love Amy to be able to get through life without any financial worries.

"Of course, during these devastating times life continues. If we can relieve any stress for the Hunts then why wouldn't we all do so?

"This is a special family that has been left heartbroken. Please give anything you can to show them just how much we care and love them."