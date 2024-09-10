Racing commentator John Hunt's poignant message as he returns to work after wife and daughters killed

The family of the three women who were killed in a crossbow attack have said they are "devastated". Picture: social media

By Kit Heren

John Hunt, the racing commentator whose wife and daughters were murdered at their home, has returned to work, as he shared a touching memory with fans.

Mr Hunt's wife Carol and two of his daughters, Hannah and Louise, were killed in their suburban Hertfordshire home on July 9 in a crossbow attack.

The suspect, Kyle Clifford, remains in hospital with self-inflicted wounds. He was arrested in Enfield, in north London, after a manhunt.

Mr Hunt said it felt "achievable and realistic" to return to work in Brighton on Monday, 60 days after the triple-killing.

He added: "Carol and I had our last weekend away together in Brighton at the end of May and, looking out from the press box, out to sea, my knees buckled recalling us on the wild rapids ride on the pier just over three months ago.

“Soaked to the skin and laughing like teenagers.

John Hunt and his wife Carol. Picture: Social media

“But I know the girls are with me, at all times and would have been gently encouraging me to take a breath or two, and stride on."

Mr Hunt's wife Carol was 61, while Hannah and Louise were 28 and 25 respectively. He has a third daughter, Amy who was not attacked.

He continued: “The warmth from everyone at the track was so striking with hugs and kindness washing over me all day. My thanks to everyone who has contacted me, to Racetech who made things so straightforward, and all racegoers who said hello.

"Amy and I are determined to take small steps forward whenever we feel able. To that end, today was a good day and I’m grateful for it."

Kyle Clifford was arrested on suspicion of the murders. Picture: Alamy

Clifford was found badly injured in the Hilly Fields area of Enfield following a manhunt.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "A suspect remains in hospital and is receiving treatment. We will be guided by healthcare professionals."

Mr Hunt and Amy said after the attacks that they were devastated beyond words by the killings.

"We would like to thank people for their kind messages and for the support we have received in recent days," they said in a statement.

"These have provided great comfort to us for which we are very grateful."