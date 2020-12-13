Breaking News

John le Carré, author of Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, dies aged 89

13 December 2020, 22:06 | Updated: 13 December 2020, 22:36

John le Carré, author of Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, has died aged 89
John le Carré, author of Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, has died aged 89. Picture: PA

By Megan White

John le Carré, author of Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, has died aged 89 after a short illness, his literary agents have confirmed.

The author, real name David Cornwell, died on Saturday after a short battle with pneumonia.

His last novel, Agent Running in the Field, was published in October 2019.

A statement from his family said: "It is with great sadness that we must confirm that David Cornwell – John le Carré – passed away from pneumonia last Saturday night after a short battle with the illness.

"David is survived by his beloved wife of almost fifty years, Jane, and his sons Nicholas, Timothy, Stephen and Simon. We all grieve deeply his passing.

"Our thanks go to the wonderful NHS team at the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro for the care and compassion that he was shown throughout his stay. We know they share our sadness."

