John Lewis 2019 Christmas advert featuring Excitable Edgar is finally here

The hotly-anticipated 2019 John Lewis Christmas advert featuring Excitable Edgar the dragon has been released and you can watch it here.

This year's festive campaign tells the tale of an excitable dragon called Edgar who unintentionally sparks chaos as he strives to be accepted by his village.

The advert tells the heartwarming story of a little girl and her friendship with an excitable young dragon.

The story follows Ava, who is eagerly preparing for Christmas along with her family and friends. This includes an enthusiastic dragon called Edgar who, unable to contain his excitement for the festivities, is finding it increasingly hard to control his instinct to breathe fire.

Edgar cannot control his fire breathing. Picture: John Lewis and Partners

The ad follows the pair as they attempt to join in with seasonal activities - with some unexpected consequences.

Ice-skating is brought to a standstill when Edgar, in his festive excitement, accidentally melts the ice-rink.

A carefully built snowman is reduced to a puddle and the annual dressing of the village Christmas tree ends in disaster once Edgar is involved.

Worried he will ruin the Christmas festivities even further, Edgar shuts himself away.

But his best friend Ava dreams up the ideal way to show Edgar how much she cares about him.

She presents him with the perfect gift - a delicious Christmas pudding - which ensures he plays a unique role in the spectacular village feast, lighting up Christmas in his own special way.

Watch the whole heartwarming video at the top of the page.