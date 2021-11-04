John Lewis 2021 Christmas ad sees Nathan, 14, teach an alien festive traditions

4 November 2021, 00:03 | Updated: 4 November 2021, 00:06

The latest John Lewis Christmas advert will be released today.
The latest John Lewis Christmas advert will be released today. Picture: John Lewis/Alamy

A young alien experiencing her first Christmas – complete with mince pies and novelty jumper – features in this year's John Lewis festive campaign.

The highly-anticipated ad, released today at 8am, is a return to form for the retailer as it attempts to tap in to customer enthusiasm for a traditional Christmas season after last year's muted celebrations amid pre-vaccination Covid.

Titled "Unexpected Guest", the two-minute ad stars space traveller Skye crash-landing at the height of festivities in the woods near the home of 14-year-old Nathan, who introduces her to the traditions of eating mince pies, decorating the tree and, to her slight confusion, wearing novelty jumpers.

The soundtrack is provided by 20-year-old London singer and songwriter Lola Young, who performs a cover of Together In Electric Dreams, originally released by Philip Oakey and Giorgio Moroder in 1984.

The release of the ad is around a fortnight earlier than usual and comes as the retailer revealed Christmas-related searches on its website are up 50% on this time last year.

The ad was created with agency adam&eveDDB, with John Lewis refusing to reveal a budget but saying it was in line with previous years' spending.

Shoppers can buy a version of the Christmas jumper that Nathan gives Skye – minus the added lights in the ad's version, in a nod to environmental sustainability – for between £14 and £29 depending on size, with 10% of the profits going to the charities FareShare and Home-Start UK.

Every product in the ad is from John Lewis, with customers able to "shop key scenes", including the decorated Christmas tree and dinner table.

The ad first airs at 8.15pm on Thursday on ITV during The Pride of Britain Awards after launching at 6.30am for members of the "My John Lewis" loyalty scheme via email access, and from 8am on the retailer's website and social media channels.

John Lewis customer director Claire Pointon said: "There is nothing more magical than discovering the joy of Christmas for the first time and enjoying your favourite festive moments with loved ones.

"After the last 18 months, we wanted our advert to really celebrate this as we look forward to a brighter future.

"We know our customers are excited for this festive season more than ever, as they reconnect with family and friends. Through the story of Skye and Nathan we celebrate friendship and are reminded of the joy of experiencing Christmas for the first time."

The campaign comes after the retailer "deviated slightly" last year from the style of previous adverts due to the backdrop of Covid-19 with nine different vignettes showing acts of kindness.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Angela Richardson said she was 'aware that my job was at risk'.

Tory MP loses her job after abstaining on Owen Paterson vote

The toll of the pandemic was laid bare in a global study.

28 million 'extra years of life' lost in 2020 due to Covid

Loyalists clashed with police following a protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol in Belfast.

Police attacked in Belfast following anti-NI protocol Brexit protest

The UK government has said 'the end is in sight' for coal following the latest COP26 agreement.

COP26: UK claims 'end is in sight' for coal as countries commit to abandoning fossil fuel

Owen Paterson has avoided suspension following Boris Johnson's intervention.

'It reeks': Enraged MPs attack Tories as Owen Paterson avoids suspension

Former England batter Gary Ballance has admitted using "a racial slur" against former Yorkshire team-mate Azeem Rafiq

Gary Ballance admits using 'racial slur' against Azeem Rafiq

Prince Andrew is facing a lawsuit trial

Prince Andrew to face US trial from September 2022

Eyes now turn to finance ministers

Cop26 analysis: Attention turns to getting trillions invested in going green

A formal complaint was made by Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia El-Nakla after their daughter Amal failed to get a place at Little Scholars Day Nursery

Nursery accused of favouring "white-sounding names" ordered to take action

The zone has been imposed across Britain

Bird flu protection zone declared across Britain

Face-to-face learning will continue in the winter months.

'No plans whatsoever' for schools to close again due to Covid

Tensions continue to rise between the UK and France over fishing sanctions.

British trawler freed as France backs down in Brexit fishing row

Labour members' and supporters' data has been hit by a "cyber incident"

'Cyber attack' leaves Labour scrambling as it hits members' and supporters' data

MPs backed an amendment seeking to reform the Commons standards system meaning a decision on whether to suspend Mr Paterson will be put on hold

'Wallowing in sleaze': MPs save Tory from suspension in lobbying scandal

Italian and Croatian wine makers are set to go to court in a battle over the name Prosecco

EU wine fight: Italy's Prosecco declares war on Croatia's Prosek drink

The Picton portrait has been removed

British Waterloo 'hero' portrait removed and replaced over slave abuse

Latest News

See more Latest News

The volcano has been erupting for six weeks and has destroyed more than 2,000 homes

La Palma: Flights off and residents ordered inside as volcano eruption rampages on
Royal Marines 'humiliated' US troops during training exercise

'Dominant' Royal Marines humiliate US troops into surrendering halfway through exercise
He was sentenced for his comments about Sancho (L), Rashford (C) and Saka (R).

Football fan jailed for racist rant at black England players after Euro final
The Scottish First Minister has made a number of appearances at COP26, despite the fact it is officially hosted by the UK Government

Analysis: What is Nicola Sturgeon's role in COP26?

Meat is being shipped to EU countries for carving before being reimported to the UK

Brexit: Meat sent to EU for butchering then shipped back again
Boris Johnson will face Angela Rayner at PMQs today.

Johnson goes head to head with Rayner as Sir Keir absent with Covid
Rishi Sunak described how changes to the economy could help enable countries to take action against climate change

Cheap electricity, clean air and insulated homes: Sunak outlines green financial 'vision'
Over a million people in Madagascar are facing famine conditions

Madagascar on brink of first climate change famine on earth

More than 20,000 migrants have crossed the English Channel so far this year.

Number of migrants making perilous journey across English Channel hits record 20,000
MPs will vote on Wednesday on whether to suspend Owen Paterson - but a number of amendments could see his suspension overturned

Tories bid to overturn result of Owen Paterson lobbying inquiry

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

MPs 'grappled with their conscience' in Owen Paterson vote, Tory MP claims

MPs 'grappled with their conscience' in Owen Paterson vote, Tory MP claims
Tory MP: 'Optics aren't great' on move to save Owen Paterson from suspension

Tory MP: 'Optics aren't great' on move to save Owen Paterson from suspension
Nick Ferrari

'There's a problem at the Met when you have officers sharing photos of murdered sisters'
Ash Sarkar: 'Journalism is at the mercy of unaccountable tech giants'

Ash Sarkar: 'Journalism is at the mercy of unaccountable tech giants'
LBC guest shares story of being catfished – by her cousin

LBC guest shares shocking story of being catfished – by her cousin
LBC callers share experience of 'death trap' smart motorways

LBC callers share experience of 'death trap' smart motorways

Nick Ferrari grills Environment Secretary George Eustice

'What have 25 COPs done before COP26? Clearly nothing'

'Extinction' in 10 years for Pacific islands, Samoan climate activist warns

'Extinction' in 10 years for Pacific islands, Samoan climate activist warns
LBC Views: The temperature of the protests is rising, and frustrations too inside COP26

LBC Views: The temperature of the protests is rising, and frustrations too inside COP26
James O'Brien's provocative theory on climate deniers

James O'Brien's provocative theory on climate deniers

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police