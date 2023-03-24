Football legends pay tribute to John Motson at funeral for giant of commentary

John Motson's funeral took place on Friday. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Giants of the football and broadcasting worlds paid tribute to John Motson at his funeral on Friday.

The legendary BBC commentator was laid to rest in front of the likes of Martin Keown, Garth Crooks and Mark Lawrenson, who were regular guests, commentators and pundits during his time at the corporation.

Tributes at the ceremony at Crownhill Crematorium in Milton Keynes were led by Sir Trevor Brooking, a long term co-commentator of Motson’s.

Former footballers including Ray Stubbs and Bob Wilson were also there, as was Martin Tyler, the lead football commentator from rival Sky Sports.

Motson’s death devastated the football world, with his commentary overlaying many iconic moments in the sport.

His voice became iconic in football, as did his famous sheepskin coat.

John Motson was laid to rest on Friday. Picture: Alamy

Martin Keown and Bob Wilson at Motson's funeral. Picture: Alamy

Sir Trevor Brooking commentated alongside Motson. Picture: Alamy

Motson started working on Match of the Day in 1971 and commentated on more than 2,500 games.

These includes matches at 10 World Cups, 10 European Championships, more than 200 England games and 29 FA Cup finals.

It was his commentary on Ronnie Radford’s famous goal for Hereford in the FA Cup – a huge giant killing moment that knocked Newcastle out in 1972 – saw him take the top billing on the football highlights show.

Mark Lawrenson, Ray Stubbs and Garth Crooks attend Motson's funeral. Picture: Alamy

Keown and Mark Bright worked with Motson for the BBC. Picture: Alamy

He was renowned for his love and knowledge of the game.

His last game was Crystal Palace v West Brom at the end of the 2017/18 Premier League season. He was invited onto the pitch in honour of his long stint as a broadcaster.

Motson, who was made an OBE for services to sports broadcasting, died aged 77 last month.