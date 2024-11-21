Infamous moment John Prescott punches protester who threw egg at him

John Prescott punches man on 2001 campaign trail

By Flaminia Luck

John Prescott - Britain's longest serving Deputy Prime Minister - has died aged 86.

Described as a "working class hero" and a "colossus" of the Labour movement, Prescott leaves behind a hefty political legacy after years of service in government. He played a crucial role in shaping the Labour Party and the policies of the government under Tony Blair.

However, he is also very well known for and often remember for his infamous punching of a protester.

While on the general election campaign trail in Rhyl, north Wales, in May 2001, a pro-hunting protester threw an egg at Prescott's head.

The Deputy Prime Minister then quickly turns and punches him squarely in the jaw.

The confrontation quickly escalated into a brief scuffle before police and bystanders intervened to separate the two.

This incident, often referred to as the "Prescott Punch," instantly became one of the most iconic moments in modern British political history.

The "Prescott Punch" not only captured the attention of the media but also solidified Prescott's image as a tough, no-nonsense figure willing to stand his ground. Picture: ITN

At the time, Prescott said: "I got off my bus into an already hostile crowd. I walked through all the jostling and I was attacked by an individual. In the melee that followed I clearly defended myself.

"I believe that someone is now being questioned by the police and it would be quite wrong of me to add any further comment."

The punch quickly turned into a brief scuffle. Picture: Alamy

John Prescott surrounded by protesters as the scuffle continues. Picture: Alamy

Craig Evans who allegedly attacked Prescott. Picture: Alamy

'John is John'

Former prime minister Sir Tony Blair recalled the moment John Prescott punched the protester to told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

He said: "Someone smashed an egg on his head, and he turned up, and he turned around, and he punched the guy and laid him out.

"This caused a huge sort of fracas, obviously... We had to give a press conference in the election campaign the next day, and some people were saying, well, look, he's deputy prime minister - you know, you can't have a deputy prime minister thumping a voter.

"And then there were other people who said, yeah, but you know... he had this egg slammed in his head, and he turned around and whacked the guy, and a lot of people think, well, fair enough.

A long debate ensued, Sir Tony said, adding: "Finally, at the press conference, when I was asked about that, I just said, well, John, is John. And so was that supposed to be an answer? I said, Yeah, that's an answer, that's as much as you can say."

Tony Blair said he is "devastated" by John's passing. Picture: Getty

Paying tribute to Lord Prescott, former prime minister Sir Tony Blair said: "Although we all knew that the end was approaching and was inevitable, I am devastated by John's passing. He was one of the most talented people I ever encountered in politics; one of the most committed and loyal; and definitely the most unusual.

"There was nothing about John which fitted conventional wisdom. He was from proud traditional working class stock yet understood instinctively and completely the aspirations of that class and their desire to better themselves.

"He was liberal and tolerant, yet instantly intolerant of any overly liberal middle class dismissal of the misery suffered by poor inner city communities from crime and drug abuse. He could talk in the bluntest and sometimes bluest language, but it concealed a first rate intellect which meant he thought as deeply about issues as much as he cared about them.

John Prescott stopping for a cup of tea at a market in Poplar. Picture: Getty

"It is no exaggeration to say the Labour Party could never have won three consecutive full terms without John. He was a commanding presence. He represented the wing of the party which was not New Labour, but he did it in a way which never reduced the effectiveness of our appeal and indeed extended it, broadening the base of our support.

"He had extraordinary accomplishments: he revived many of Britain's inner cities, was responsible for the refurbishment of thousands of council homes, the revival of British shipping, completed the Channel Tunnel Rail Link, established the Coalfield Communities Trust to breathe life back into villages and towns affected by the closure of mines; and was Britain's lead negotiator for the Kyoto climate treaty, the world's first attempt to agree a global response to climate change."

Prescott was described by Gordon Brown as a "working class hero". Picture: Getty

In his tribute to Lord Prescott, the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: "I am deeply saddened to hear of the death of John Prescott.

"John was a true giant of the Labour movement. He was a staunch defender of working people and a proud trade unionist. During a decade as deputy prime minister, he was one of the key architects of a Labour government that transformed the lives of millions of people across the nation.

"So much of John's work set the path for those of us fortunate enough to follow. From leading climate negotiations to fighting regional inequality, his legacy will live on well beyond his lifetime.

"Across the Labour Party and the union movement he will be remembered for his conviction, courage, and strength of character. His passion, force of personality and pride in his working class roots was key to his authenticity - an honesty that was recognised and respected across the political divide and across the nation.

"On behalf of the Labour Party, I send my condolences to Pauline and all his family, to the city of Hull which he served as MP for 40 years, and to all those who knew and loved him. May he rest in peace."