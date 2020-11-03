Breaking News

John Sessions dies aged 67 after suffering heart attack

3 November 2020, 13:51 | Updated: 3 November 2020, 14:57

John Session has died aged 67
John Session has died aged 67. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Comedian and actor John Sessions has died aged 67 after suffering a heart attack at his home.

His agent confirmed his death on Tuesday, saying in a statement: "It is with great sadness we can confirm that on Monday 2nd November, the actor John Sessions died at his home in South London. He will be hugely missed."

He was a panellist on TV comedy Whose Line Is It Anyway? and made appearances on QI and Have I Got News for You.

He also voiced puppets in satirical series Spitting Image and was a star of spoof celebrity mocumentary Stella Street.

His film roles included Martin Scorsese film Gangs of New York, Margaret Thatcher biopic The Iron Lady opposite Meryl Streep, Made in Dagenham and Legend, starring Tom Hardy.

He studied acting at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) alongside Kenneth Branagh, and later starred in Branagh’s Henry V.

The Scotland-born actor's big screen credits also included The Good Shepherd, The Merchant Of Venice and The Bounty.

Fellow comedian Ronni Ancona, who appeared alongside Sessions in Stella Street, described him as "a genius".

A tweet from the team behind panel show QI said: "John Sessions was a panellist on QI's first ever episode: Series A, Episode One, 'Adam'.

"His incredible wit and encyclopaedic knowledge played a huge part in the show's history and everyone at QI is deeply saddened to learn of his passing."

Broadcaster Danny Baker shared a poster for radio series Beachcomber... By the Way and wrote on Twitter: "Shocked to hear that John Sessions has died at 67. "Terrific company always and a true talent.

"His roles at the heart of this, my favourite radio series, have given endless pleasure to me and will continue to do so always. Travel easy, chum..."

Comedian Sanjeev Bhaskar said Sessions was "always warm and fun company and amazing improv ability".

Actor and writer Robert Webb added: "Bobby Ball and now John Sessions! Two very different performers who both absolutely inspired and delighted me at different times. Lovely, funny men."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Donald Trump and Joe Biden

Trump and Biden cede stage to voters for election day verdict
Austria Vienna Attack

Gunman killed in Vienna terror attack had tried to join IS

Turkey Earthquake

Rescuers pull girl from rubble four days after Turkey earthquake
Poland Abortion

Poland delays implementing abortion ruling amid nationwide protests
A satellite image shows Hurricane Eta

Powerful Hurricane Eta threatens flooding across Central America
Armed police in Vienna

Vienna attacker had previous terrorism conviction

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel and lockdown: What the government is saying about going away

Can I still go on holiday during second lockdown? New travel rules and restrictions explained
Boris Johnson confirmed a second England lockdown would start on November 5

When does England go into a second lockdown? And what is the end date?
Childcare rules and restrictions in Covid tier system explained

Tier 1, 2 and 3 childcare rules and bubbles explained

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Covid crisis: Lawyer tells James O'Brien teachers are at 'significant risk'

Covid crisis: Lawyer tells James O'Brien teachers are at 'significant risk'
James O'Brien caller suggests worst mistake PM made in handling Covid

James O'Brien caller suggests worst mistake PM made in handling Covid
James O'Brien: "Why are right wing papers pooh-poohing Covid science?"

James O'Brien questions why right wing papers are "pooh-poohing" Covid science
Second lockdown is "a disaster," says senior Tory Sir Desmond Swayne

Second lockdown is "a disaster," says senior Tory Sir Desmond Swayne
"Violent" BLM movement will lose Democrats the election

"Violent" BLM movement could lose Democrats the election, says Conservative commentator
Tony Blair has told LBC that the Government should have built up testing capacity sooner

Tony Blair tells Lionel Barber he 'doesn't understand' why Government isn't mass testing

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London