John Sessions dies aged 67 after suffering heart attack

John Session has died aged 67. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Comedian and actor John Sessions has died aged 67 after suffering a heart attack at his home.

His agent confirmed his death on Tuesday, saying in a statement: "It is with great sadness we can confirm that on Monday 2nd November, the actor John Sessions died at his home in South London. He will be hugely missed."

He was a panellist on TV comedy Whose Line Is It Anyway? and made appearances on QI and Have I Got News for You.

He also voiced puppets in satirical series Spitting Image and was a star of spoof celebrity mocumentary Stella Street.

His film roles included Martin Scorsese film Gangs of New York, Margaret Thatcher biopic The Iron Lady opposite Meryl Streep, Made in Dagenham and Legend, starring Tom Hardy.

He studied acting at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) alongside Kenneth Branagh, and later starred in Branagh’s Henry V.

The Scotland-born actor's big screen credits also included The Good Shepherd, The Merchant Of Venice and The Bounty.

Fellow comedian Ronni Ancona, who appeared alongside Sessions in Stella Street, described him as "a genius".

Devastated by the loss of my great friend and legend Johnny Sessions. He was a genius

A tweet from the team behind panel show QI said: "John Sessions was a panellist on QI's first ever episode: Series A, Episode One, 'Adam'.

"His incredible wit and encyclopaedic knowledge played a huge part in the show's history and everyone at QI is deeply saddened to learn of his passing."

John Sessions was a panellist on QI's first ever episode: Series A, Episode One, 'Adam'. His incredible wit and encyclopaedic knowledge played a huge part in the show's history and everyone at QI is deeply saddened to learn of his passing.

Broadcaster Danny Baker shared a poster for radio series Beachcomber... By the Way and wrote on Twitter: "Shocked to hear that John Sessions has died at 67. "Terrific company always and a true talent.

"His roles at the heart of this, my favourite radio series, have given endless pleasure to me and will continue to do so always. Travel easy, chum..."

Shocked to hear that John Sessions has died at 67. Terrific company always and a true talent. His roles at the heart of this, my favourite radio series, have given endless pleasure to me and will continue to do so always. Travel easy, chum...

Comedian Sanjeev Bhaskar said Sessions was "always warm and fun company and amazing improv ability".

Actor and writer Robert Webb added: "Bobby Ball and now John Sessions! Two very different performers who both absolutely inspired and delighted me at different times. Lovely, funny men."