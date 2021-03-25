Breaking News

Johnny Depp loses bid to overturn High Court 'wife beater' ruling

Johnny Depp has lost a bid to overturn a damning High Court ruling which concluded he assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard and left her in fear for her life. Picture: Global

By Ewan Quayle

Johnny Depp has lost a bid to overturn a damning High Court ruling which reaffirmed he assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard and left her in fear for her life.

Last November, three months after the end of a high-profile trial, a judge rejected the actor's claim that The Sun newspaper had libelled him in an article in 2018 which described him as a "wife beater".

The court ruled the piece was "substantially true" and dismissed the case.

In a statement after the ruling, a spokeswoman for The Sun said: "The Sun had every confidence that this leave to appeal application would not be granted and are pleased with today's decision.

"The case had a full, fair and proper hearing, and today's decision vindicates the courageous evidence that Amber Heard gave to the court about domestic abuse, despite repeated attempts to undermine and silence her by the perpetrator.

"The Sun will continue to stand up and campaign for victims of domestic abuse."

This is a breaking news story.