Breaking News

Johnny Depp loses libel case against The Sun newspaper

2 November 2020, 10:21

A judge found the report in the Sun labelling Depp a wife beater was 'substantially true'
A judge found the report in the Sun labelling Depp a wife beater was 'substantially true'. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Actor Johnny Depp has lost his High Court libel action against The Sun newspaper over an article which labelled him a "wife beater".

Mr Justice Nicol dismissed the Pirates Of The Caribbean star's claim, saying the Sun's publisher, News Group Newspapers (NGN), had proved what was in the article to be "substantially true".

The judge said: "Although he has proved the necessary elements of his cause of action in libel, the defendants have shown that what they published in the meaning which I have held the words to bear was substantially true.

"I have reached these conclusions having examined in detail the 14 incidents on which the defendants rely, as well as the over-arching considerations which the claimant submitted I should take into account."

A spokesperson for The Sun said: "The Sun has stood up and campaigned for the victims of domestic abuse for over 20 years.

"Domestic abuse victims must never be silenced and we thank the judge for his careful consideration and thank Amber Heard for her courage in giving evidence to the court."

This story is being updated

Latest News

See more Latest News

US President Donald Trump, left, and Dr Anthony Fauci

Trump threatens to fire Fauci amid rift with disease expert

Afghan police at the site of an attack at Kabul University

Gunfire erupts at Kabul University as police surround campus

A vehicle is toppled by strong winds and floods from Typhoon Goni in Albay province, Philippines

Philippines super typhoon causes death and destruction

Rescue workers carry 14-year-old Idil Sirin from the wreckage of a collapsed building

Two children rescued from rubble days after earthquake in Turkey
President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally

Donald Trump and Joe Biden exchange jibes as campaign draws to a close
President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally

Trump critical of FBI probe into supporters surrounding Democrat campaign bus

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Childcare rules and restrictions in Covid tier system explained

Tier 1, 2 and 3 childcare rules and bubbles explained

Restaurants across the country offered free school meals to kids over half term

Free school meals: How to find out who’s offering food this half term
Donald Trump And Joe Biden faced off in Tenessee

US presidential debate: Who won? The key things you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Test and Trace chief adviser admits contact turnaround time is "not good enough"

Test and Trace chief adviser admits contact turnaround time is "not good enough"
Lockdown strategy 'not a scientific conversation' Maajid Nawaz insists

Lockdown strategy 'not a scientific conversation' Maajid Nawaz insists
Tory MP furious with prospect of second national lockdown

Tory MP furious with prospect of second national lockdown

WHO Spokesperson urges Government to give incentive for people to isolate

WHO Spokesperson urges Government to give incentive for people to isolate
Caller's bankruptcy fears amid second lockdown in England

Caller's bankruptcy fears amid second lockdown in England

Police will be heavily stretched during second lockdown, Police Federation chief warns

Police services will be heavily stretched in second lockdown, Police Federation chief warns

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London