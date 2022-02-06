MP shrugs off wife's jibe that he was 'so p****d' after rugby he forgot Boris phone call

6 February 2022, 10:55

Johnny Mercer shrugged off his wife's jibe
Johnny Mercer shrugged off his wife's jibe. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A Tory MP has shrugged off his wife's jibe that he "was so pissed" after an afternoon of sport that he couldn't remember what was said in a call with Boris Johnson.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Johnny Mercer said wives have a “mind and a life of their own” after Felicity Cornelius-Mercer posted a photo of him apparently asleep on the sofa to social media.

“So..funny story…the Prime Minister rang tonight directly after an afternoon of FA Cup football and England rugby..and @JohnnyMercerUK was so pissed he can’t remember what was said,” she tweeted.

“Thinking of winding him up tomorrow…I heard Johnny/Boris say………suggestions please.”

Mr Mercer, who has been sharply critical of the Government after being losing his role as a junior minister last year, took the tweet in his stride, despite many replying to poke fun at him.

Read more: 'An extraordinary woman': Tributes to Queen pour in on Platinum Jubilee

“In other breaking news, wives have a mind and a life of their own,” he tweeted on Sunday.

“She’s on this nuts journey with me - the highs and many lows. She is more than entitled to take the p**s out of me/the PM/whoever she likes.”

Read more: 'Anguished beyond words': Legendary 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar dies

Mr Mercer, a former army officer and a keen advocate of veterans’ affairs, has spoken out against his own party and the Government.

Speaking about the Partygate saga, the Plymouth MP told a constituent who said he nissed his father’s 80th birthday because of Covid rules: "I’m sorry. It’s humiliating, and does not reflect the majority of my colleagues who *at least try* and lead by example.

“Thank you for your sacrifice and your wife’s work. I will always represent you above all else."

He previously said nobody from the Conservative Party called him in the aftermath of the Plymouth shootings last year, remarking that he was even contacted by Ian Blackford, the SNP leader in Westminster.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The woman will appear at Teesside Magistrates Court

Woman charged with murder of two-year-old boy in North Yorkshire

Serial killer Levi Bellfield is currently serving life in prison.

Milly Dowler killer Levi Bellfield 'confesses to hammer murders', lawyer says

The royals released a new photo of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee

'An honour': Charles' Platinum Jubilee tribute to Queen after Camilla wish

Lata Mangeshkar has died aged 92

'Anguished beyond words': Legendary 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar dies

Ukraine is preparing against a possible invasion by Russia

Russia at 70% readiness to invade Ukraine, US estimates

Boris paid tribute to the Queen's "unwavering dedication to this nation"

Boris pays tribute to Queen's 'unwavering dedication' during her 'historic reign'

The Queen hopes Camilla will take on a new title

Camilla will become Queen: Her Majesty makes historic statement to mark Platinum Jubilee

The PM has announced new members of his No10 team

Desperate Boris reveals fresh No10 team in bid to save premiership amid Partygate fallout

Prince Andrew will give evidence under oath in March.

Prince Andrew to give evidence under oath next month as part of civil sex assault case

The Queen cut into a cake to kick off her celebrations

'I don't matter?' Queen's quip as she kicks off Platinum Jubilee celebrations

An army of 10,000 Boro fans travelled from the North East

Middlesbrough fan arrested after leaving behind son, 11, to go drinking for FA Cup win

Moroccan authorities and firefighters work to rescue five-year-old boy Rayan

Tragedy in Morocco: Heroic rescue bid in vain as boy, 5, dies after four days in well

The shooting broke out at a bar in Virginia

One killed and four injured after shooting at Virginia bar

The driver who intervened in the Maida Vale killing, in which Yasmin Chkaifi died, spoke out

Maida Vale 'hero' driver speaks after release: 'If you see evil it's your duty to stop it'

The discovery was made as part of the HS2 project

HS2: Beheaded remains among 400 burials in newly-discovered Roman cemetery

Two teenagers were convicted over Hussain's death

Robbers jailed for killing hero teenager who tried to save mother from armed intruders

Latest News

See more Latest News

Germany US

German leader’s stance on Russia looms over his first visit to US
Beijing Olympics

Russia hits new daily Covid-19 record with 180,000 cases

United Nations North Korea Report

UN experts say North Korea seeks to produce material for nuclear programmes
Pakistan Militant Attacks

Areas cleared in Pakistan after militant attacks kill nine troops
Beijing Olympics

Olympic organisers address complaints about isolation hotels

Morocco boy rescued

Boy rescued from deep well has died, says Morocco’s king

Joe-Rogan-Apology

Podcaster Joe Rogan apologises for racial slur after video surfaces
Singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her Hindi music album ‘Saadgi’ or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai, India, Thursday, June 21, 2007

Lata Mangeshkar, legendary Indian singer, dies aged 92

Morocco rescue

Rescuers pull Moroccan boy, 5, out of deep well

Ukraine Russia

Russian bombers fly over Belarus amid Ukraine tensions

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report
Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Don't clobber the public!': David Lammy demands windfall tax on energy providers

'Don't clobber the public!': David Lammy demands windfall tax on energy providers
Seething David Lammy calls on Netflix to 'abandon' Jimmy Carr over Holocaust joke

Seething David Lammy calls on Netflix to 'abandon' Jimmy Carr over Holocaust joke
15 ways to get free legal advice: Legal expert Daniel Barnett explains

Can energy companies disconnect your supply? LBC's Daniel Barnett explains
Shelagh Fogarty condemns Jimmy Carr's 'cruel' gypsy Holocaust joke

Shelagh Fogarty condemns Jimmy Carr's 'cruel' Gypsy Holocaust joke
Carrie Johnson has 'destabilised government', PM's biographer says

Carrie Johnson has 'destabilised government', PM's biographer says
Head Gypsy: Jimmy Carr's Holocaust joke 'struck fear into my heart'

Head Gypsy: Jimmy Carr's Holocaust joke 'struck fear into my heart'
'Do the right thing!': Andrew Castle's scathing attack on Boris Johnson

'Do the right thing!': Andrew Castle's scathing attack on Boris Johnson
'Progressive cuts' behind rise in child mental health disorders - Royal College of Psychiatrists Chair

'Progressive cuts' behind rise in child mental health disorders, reveals top psychiatrist
James O'Brien moved by emotional lifelong Tory voter hurt by Boris Johnson

James O'Brien moved by emotional lifelong Tory voter hurt by Boris Johnson
PM 'within his rights' to make Jimmy Savile claim about Keir Starmer, says Tory MP

PM 'within his rights' to make Jimmy Savile claim about Keir Starmer, says Tory MP

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police