Johnson v Starmer in Prime Minister's Questions: Watch live from midday

Boris Johnson will face Keir Starmer in Prime Minister's Questions for the third time today.

Commentators say the Labour leader has had a strong start to his time as the Leader of the Opposition, so what will happen when the pair collide this week?

Care homes may well be on the agenda this week, along with the row over re-opening schools and the government's delayed trace and test scheme.

Last week, the pair clashed over why the government have stopped publishing international comparisons in their press conferences.

Boris Johnson insisted the comparisons with other countries are unhelpful, but Sir Keir told him that it was the government that published them - until the UK was the hardest hit in Europe.